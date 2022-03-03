Davis Cup: Spirited Danes looking to spoil India’s home party

In a throwback to olden times, India have rolled out the grass to try and roll over their Davis Cup opponents for the upcoming tie against Denmark. The grass courts at the Delhi Gymkhana Club are expected to play low and fast to trouble a Danish contingent bereft of firepower. The World Group Play-off tie begins on Friday with Ramkumar Ramanathan (ranked 170) taking on Christian Sigsgaard (824) in the first singles rubber.

“There’s always pressure playing in any part of the tie, first or second match. Playing on grass is a great advantage for us and playing in India, the crowd can give us a great chance,” said Ramkumar, whose playing style, including serve-and-volleys and chip-and-charges, is a fine fit for the surface.

“We have had grass court experts and local maalis to come and work on the grass courts here,” said non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal. “The idea is to keep it low and as fast as possible. Hopefully, it will play that way.”

In the second singles rubber on Friday, Yuki Bhambri (590) will take on Mikael Torpegaard (305). Bhambri got the nod ahead of 246-ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran as the think-tank feels the Delhi lad’s game is better suited to the low-bouncing grass.

For the doubles on Saturday, Divij Sharan will partner Rohan Bopanna against Denmark captain Frederik Nielsen and Johannes Ingildsen. Though Ramanathan had paired up with Bopanna to win two ATP 250 titles this year, Rajpal said the 27-year-old will be rested for Saturday’s reverse singles fixture.

“Divij and Rohan have played a lot together and have done well on grass. We are saving Ram for singles, otherwise, after the doubles he will be back on the court.”

DAVIS CUP IS BACK IN INDIA Catch the India 🇮🇳 vs Denmark 🇩🇰 tie live on Sony TV and Doordarshan from Friday, 4 March, 10 AM IST pic.twitter.com/ctCd6EFaKF — Indian Tennis Daily (@IndTennisDaily) March 3, 2022

In their last two Davis Cup ties, India began as favourites but lost the away ties in Croatia and Finland. With the loss to Finland, they slid down to the play-offs. Denmark, meanwhile, advanced to this stage after defeating Morocco in their World Group II tie.

“We are playing India on their day and they have better players. However, we can match any better player in the world,” said Nielsen. “Though the hosts are strong favourites, it would mean nothing on the competition day to us. It’s going to be a competitive outing.”

Bringing you the best of Indian #Tennis contingents under one roof!🎾 🏆 Davis Cup, Day 1

⚔️ India vs Denmark

🗓️ Friday, 4th March

⏱️ 11:00 AM Onwards #DavisCup #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/5nURZ6nzVR — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) March 3, 2022

Schedule:

Friday: (From 11am) Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Christian Sigsgaard; Yuki Bhambri vs Mikael Torpegaard

Saturday: (From 10am) Rohan Bopanna/Divij Sharan vs Frederik Nielsen/Johannes Ingildsen; Ramkumar Ramanathan vs Mikael Torpegaard; Yuki Bhambri vs Christian Sigsgaard

Live on Sony Network