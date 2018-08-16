Explained: New Davis Cup format and changes

ITF change will not only see participants change but also how the matches and ties are conducted and played. (USA Today Sports) ITF change will not only see participants change but also how the matches and ties are conducted and played. (USA Today Sports)

At the ITF AGM in Orlando on Thursday, members voted in favour of the proposed overhaul of the 118-year-old Davis Cup format. From 2019, the men’s national team competition will undergo a change. The change will not only see participants change but also how the matches and ties are conducted.

Davis Cup Qualifying Round (February 2019)

Teams: 24

12 teams placed 5-16th in 2018 finals event + 12 Group 1 winners (6 Euro/Africa, 3 Asia/Oceania, 3 Americas)

Format: Home and away

Winners: 12 winners go straight to Finals in November

Losers: Relegated to Group I with ties to be played in either April/September

Davis Cup Finals Round (November 2019)

Teams: 18

– 4 previous year’s semifinalists (France, Spain, Croatia, USA)

+ 12 qualifying teams from February

+ 2 wild cards

Date: November 18-24, 2019

Venue: Madrid or Lille

Tie format: 2 singles + 1 doubles (best of 3 sets)

Format: Round Robin with 6 groups of 3 teams (Monday-Thursday)

Next Round (Quarterfinals on Friday): 6 group winners + two best 2nd placed teams

Next Round (Semifinals on Saturday): Four winning teams qualify automatically for 2020

Next Round (Final on Sunday): To crown first champions

