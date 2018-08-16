Explained: New Davis Cup format and changes

At the ITF AGM in Orlando on Thursday, members voted in favour of the proposed overhaul of the 118-year-old Davis Cup format. From 2019, the men’s national team competition will undergo a change. The change will not only see participants change but also how the matches and ties are conducted.
Davis Cup Qualifying Round (February 2019)
Teams: 24
12 teams placed 5-16th in 2018 finals event + 12 Group 1 winners (6 Euro/Africa, 3 Asia/Oceania, 3 Americas)
Format: Home and away
Winners: 12 winners go straight to Finals in November
Losers: Relegated to Group I with ties to be played in either April/September
Davis Cup Finals Round (November 2019)
Teams: 18
– 4 previous year’s semifinalists (France, Spain, Croatia, USA)
+ 12 qualifying teams from February
+ 2 wild cards
Date: November 18-24, 2019
Venue: Madrid or Lille
Tie format: 2 singles + 1 doubles (best of 3 sets)
Format: Round Robin with 6 groups of 3 teams (Monday-Thursday)
Next Round (Quarterfinals on Friday): 6 group winners + two best 2nd placed teams
Next Round (Semifinals on Saturday): Four winning teams qualify automatically for 2020
Next Round (Final on Sunday): To crown first champions
