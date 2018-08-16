Follow Us:
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Explained: New Davis Cup format and changes

ITF members voted in favour of the proposed overhaul of the 118-year-old Davis Cup format.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 16, 2018 10:59:55 pm
tennis davis cup ITF change will not only see participants change but also how the matches and ties are conducted and played. (USA Today Sports)
At the ITF AGM in Orlando on Thursday, members voted in favour of the proposed overhaul of the 118-year-old Davis Cup format. From 2019, the men’s national team competition will undergo a change. The change will not only see participants change but also how the matches and ties are conducted.

Davis Cup Qualifying Round (February 2019)
Teams: 24
12 teams placed 5-16th in 2018 finals event + 12 Group 1 winners (6 Euro/Africa, 3 Asia/Oceania, 3 Americas)
Format: Home and away
Winners: 12 winners go straight to Finals in November
Losers: Relegated to Group I with ties to be played in either April/September

Davis Cup Finals Round (November 2019)
Teams: 18
– 4 previous year’s semifinalists (France, Spain, Croatia, USA)
+ 12 qualifying teams from February
+ 2 wild cards
Date: November 18-24, 2019
Venue: Madrid or Lille
Tie format: 2 singles + 1 doubles (best of 3 sets)
Format: Round Robin with 6 groups of 3 teams (Monday-Thursday)
Next Round (Quarterfinals on Friday): 6 group winners + two best 2nd placed teams
Next Round (Semifinals on Saturday): Four winning teams qualify automatically for 2020
Next Round (Final on Sunday): To crown first champions

