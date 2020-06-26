Davis Cup Finals postponed till 2021 because of coronavirus

The Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid. (Source: File Photo) The Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid. (Source: File Photo)

The Davis Cup men’s tennis competition has been canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will pick up again in 2021.

Matches were scheduled for this September and the Davis Cup finals were set for November in Madrid.

Now the World Group I and World Group II preliminary matches will be played in various sites in either March or September 2021. The finals will be in Madrid during the week of Nov. 22, 2021.

The International Tennis Federation says the 18 nations that already qualified for the 2020 finals will get a spot in 2021.

The ITF has also scrapped the women’s Fed Cup finals for this year and says they will be played April 13-18 in Budapest, Hungary.

The Fed Cup originally was supposed to be played this April but was initially postponed because of the pandemic.

