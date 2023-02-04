scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement

Davis Cup: Bopanna-Bhambri pair loses in straight sets

The Danish pair made short work of the Indians winning 6-2 6-4 in just 65 minutes as Rune's presence proved to be a decisive factor.

Rohan Bopanna, center, and Yuki Bhambri, right, of India in action during the Davis Cup double tennis match between Johannes Ingildsen and Holger Rune of Denmark against Yuki Bhambri and Rohan Bopanna of India, in Hilleroed, Denmark, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Listen to this article
Davis Cup: Bopanna-Bhambri pair loses in straight sets
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian duo Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri lost to world number 9 Holger Rune and Johannes Ingildsen in straight sets to hand hosts Denmark a 2-1 lead after the doubles tie in the Davis Cup World Group Play-Off on Saturday.

The Danish pair made short work of the Indians winning 6-2 6-4 in just 65 minutes as Rune’s presence proved to be a decisive factor.

Earlier on Friday, India’s number one Sumit Nagal had erased a one-set deficit to pip August Holmgren 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 27 minutes. Nagal restored the parity after Bhambri had a forgettable opening singles losing 2-6 2-6 to the rising teen sensation Rune.
Bhambri has quit singles and now plays only doubles on tour.

The 25-year-old Nagal, ranked 506, dropped serve in the very first game of the match but once he got hold of his nerves, he was his usual fighting self.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
UPSC Essentials | Weekly news express with MCQs: Adani-Hindenburg saga, M...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
Anti-science movement is political but medicine also hasn’t conveyed its ...
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
In Jharkhand’s tribal villages, an online marketplace for local produce
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra
Delhi Confidential: Mansukh Mandaviya gives a shout out to youngest Mitra

He got the break back but squandered the chances when Holmgren offered them.

The Danish player, ranked 484, eventually sealed the set.

In the second set, it was Nagal who drew the first blood and went up 5-2. He served out the set in the ninth game to force a decider.

Nagal had a chance to get the first break when he made a deep return and Holmgren’s forehand return sailed over the baseline at 30-all but the home player served well to save the chance.

Advertisement

Nagal got another chance when Holmgren netted a forehand at deuce point in the third game but he himself made a forehand error on the breakpoint.

While Nagal preferred to hit from the baseline, Holmgren charged the net often to create chances for volley winners.

Holmgren handed Nagal another break chance when he tried to pick a low volley but could not keep the ball in the court and followed that up with a double fault, allowing the Indian to take a mini 3-2 lead.

Advertisement

That lead stayed with Nagal and he came out serving for the match in the 10th game. Holmgren’s forehand error gave the Indian three match points and converted the first one on home team player’s unforced error.

In the opening singles, Rune broke Bhambri twice in each set. The 19-year-old converted four of the seven break chances while the Indian did not get a single chance to break his opponent.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more
Davi

Rune played percentage tennis while Yuki struggled with his first serve, double faulting four times in the lop-sided contest being played at indoor hard courts.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 19:32 IST
Next Story

John Abraham is ‘the torch-bearer of nationalism’, his character in Pathaan is an ‘anti-national’: Siddharth Anand

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
close