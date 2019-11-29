Davis Cup 2020 Qualifiers, India vs Pakistan Tennis Live Streaming: All eyes on Kazakhstan

India and Pakistan players at the draw ceremony. India and Pakistan players at the draw ceremony.

India vs Pakistan Tennis Live Score, Davis Cup 2020 Qualifiers Live Streaming: A formidable India is expected to demolish the challenge of a depleted Pakistan in a Davis Cup tie starting at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, after the fixture was shifted to a neutral venue following a drama-filled build up.

The uncertainty over the venue remained till the last moment and it only added up the confusion regarding players selection in both the sides. Eventually, the International Tennis Federation moved the tie to Nur-Sultan after its independent tribunal rejected Pakistan Tennis Federation’s review appeal. While it resolved the security concerns, the shifting of the tie did no good to the competition.

India, with players of the caliber of Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan and veteran Leander Paes, was already expected to win easy but pulling out of Pakistan top players Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan has made it a no-contest. While the Indian players have Grand Slam experience behind them, the Pakistanis are still struggling to make a mark even at the ITF Futures level.

Where will India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match be held?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match will be held at the National Tennis Center, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

When will India vs Pakistan Davis Cup matches be held?

The India vs Pakistan Davis Cup matches will be held on November 29 and 30. In total, there will be five matches spread across the two days, with the timings for the first match on each day being 1:30 PM IST.

Which channel will telecast India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match on TV?

As of now, there’s no confirmation over the broadcast of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match in India. However, DD might air the match live.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan Davis Cup match?

There’s no official platform for India vs Pakistan Davis Cup as yet.

TEAMS:

India:

Rohit Rajpal (c), Saketh Myneni, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Sumit Nagal, Leander Paes,

Pakistan:

Muhammad Shoaib (c), Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, Shoaib Khan, Yousuf Khan, Ahmad Kamil, Amjad Hafeez,

