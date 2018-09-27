Davis Cup 2018: An Italian date in February

The weather will be moderate in North India during February so India may opt for a humid venue like Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai. The weather will be moderate in North India during February so India may opt for a humid venue like Mumbai, Kolkata or Chennai.

Around 10 days ago in Serbia, Indian Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi had already begun looking towards the next tie in February. Given the historic tournament’s recent format changes, India had already secured a sixth consecutive World Group Playoff, despite the 4-0 loss to Serbia. “And hopefully,” he said at a media conference in Kraljevo, “it will be a home tie because I think we deserve it.”

On Wednesday, at the ‘qualifying draw’ ceremony in London, Bhupathi got his wish. India will host Italy for the playoffs in February. “Happy to host a big tennis nation at home,” he says after the draw. “We have a good opportunity.”

Playing host in February ends a run of three away ties India has played since September 2017 – against Canada, China and recently, Serbia. Nonetheless, the travelling Italians, who are 10th in the Davis Cup rankings (India is 20th), will be the favourites.

In terms of the rankings, Italy has five players in the top 100, led by the mercurial and in form Fabio Fognini – 13th in the world. Their second best, placed 22, is 25-year-old Marco Cecchinato, who at the recent French Open ousted Pablo Carreno Busta, David Goffin and 2016 champion Novak Djokovic enroute to a semi-final finish. There’s also veteran Andreas Seppi, who had beaten youngster Alexander Zverev at the Rotterdam ATP event earlier this year.

Italian captain Corrado Barazzutti also has a decent doubles pair to field. The duo of Fognini and Simon Bollelli has been a regular feature not only in the Italian lineup, but also on the regular tour. The pair has reached the finals of three ATP Masters events, and also won the 2015 men’s doubles title at the Australian Open.

Playing Italy in India, however, is a draw India Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali asserts is a favourable one. “It certainly is a good tie for us given the possible teams we could have been drawn up against,” he says. “Since the tie is in February, which means there won’t be any rain, all three surfaces are open for us. We will have to discuss it with the players though before we make a decision.”

Unlike Indians, the Italians are born and bred on clay courts. Bhupathi though rules out any thoughts of hosting the tie on the red dirt: “Italians would be best on clay, which is not available in India in any case.”

The magic of home-and-away ties in the Davis Cup is that it give an advantage to the host of selecting conditions that would benefit them and hinder the opposition. Home support is a given wherever the tie may be held, but the surface, heat and humidity factors are the elements that will make a difference. In February though, the heat factor will not come into play.

“The thing is, players will be returning from the Australian Open, which is played in hot temperatures,” Ali adds. “So that won’t make a difference to them. What will matter is the surface we chose and the humidity. Places like Chandigarh and Jaipur is dry, but Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are very humid. So those considerations will have to be made.”

Under the new Davis Cup format, the tie will now consist of five best-of-three set matches (four singles and one doubles), held over two days. The winner will compete in the 18-team extravaganza in November – now dubbed the Davis Cup Finals.

