‘Data is not steroids’: Why Carlos Alcaraz was forced to strip off fitness tracker device at Australian Open 2026

Australian Open 2026: The incidents involving Alcaraz and Sabalenka, who is also a WHOOP ambasassdor, sparked confusion as the company's devices are officially sanctioned under International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules as approved player analysis technology.

During his fourth-round win on Sunday at the Australian Open, Alcaraz was asked to remove the fitness-tracking device on his wrist. (AP Photo)During his fourth-round win on Sunday at the Australian Open, Alcaraz was asked to remove the fitness-tracking device on his wrist. (AP Photo)

Aussie tennis greats slammed the Australian Open organisers after World No.1s, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka, were barred from wearing the Whoop fitness tracking devices on their wrists ahead of their latest matches at Melbourne Park.

In his fourth-round victory over Tommy Paul on Sunday, Alcaraz was spotted wearing the fitness-tracking Whoop watch by chair umpire Marija Cicak, who proceeded to request the Spanish star to remove the device as it was banned at the tournament. While Alcaraz immediately obliged, the on-court exchange did not go down well with Whoop founder, Will Ahmed, as well as former Australian tennis players, Todd Woodbridge and Lleyton Hewitt.

Ahmed responded to a social media post to criticise the decision to ask Alcaraz to remove the Whoop tracker.

“Ridiculous. Whoop is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk,” Ahmed posted on X.

“Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids.”

Woodbridge criticised the lack of uniformity in the regulations, pointing out the confusing discrepancies between the men’s and women’s tours. “We saw yesterday that Carlos Alcaraz had the Whoop underneath his sweatband and, of course, it says the WTA have a deal where the women can wear it at their times, the ITF say you can’t wear it,” Woodbridge said on Channel Nine.

“Now, a Whoop is to collect data about how you’re feeling and they worry about perhaps you could use it for coaching.

“We’ve got coaching; why can’t you have your own data? I don’t understand those rules.

Meanwhile, Hewitt directed his ire at the ITF. The Australian Davis Cup captain argued that the organisation’s handling of that specific tournament is proof that its leadership deserves greater scrutiny.

“Do we really need the ITF? They’ve had a horror with Davis Cup and now with this, making new rules … When you can use it on the WTA Tour, it doesn’t make any sense whatsoever,” remarked Hewitt.

“This is just a player wellness thing that they can control,” Woodbridge added.

What do the rule state?

The incidents involving Alcaraz and Sabalenka, who is also a WHOOP ambasassdor, sparked confusion as the company’s devices (3.0, 4.0, 5.0 and MG) are officially sanctioned under International Tennis Federation (ITF) rules as approved player analysis technology.

The ITF website states: “Player Analysis Technology (PAT) includes any equipment that collects, stores, transmits, analyses or communicates information on player performance, and may be a stand-alone device or incorporated within existing equipment. The Rules of Tennis state that any PAT to be used in a tournament which is played according to the Rules must be named on the list of products below, which have been tested and Approved as conforming to the specifications laid down in Appendix III of the Rules.”

Tennis Australia responds to the Whoop situation

Responding to the backlash, Tennis Australia on Monday confirmed that while the devices are approved under ITF rules, the devices remain banned during Grand Slam tournaments.

“Wearables are currently not permitted at Grand Slams. The Australian Open is involved in ongoing discussions on how this situation could change,” they said in a statement.

“Some wearables provide athletes with an indication of internal load (measures like heart rate), which can give them a 360-degree view of the work they’re doing and how their bodies’ respond.

“In terms of other data provided to athletes and their teams at the AO, players can monitor key external load measures such as distance covered, changes of direction, high acceleration events and speed/spin of shots via Bolt 6.”

 

