scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Daria Kasatkina comes out as gay as Russia mulls tightening restrictions on discussing LGBTQ+ relationships

In a YouTube interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Russia's No.1 women's tennis player also called for an end to fighting in Ukraine.

By: AP |
July 19, 2022 5:05:07 pm
Daria Kasatkina, Daria Kasatkina news, Daria Kasatkina updates, French Open 2018, French Open 2018 news, sports news, tennis, Indian ExpressRussia's Daria Kasatkina is the current World No. 12 (Source: Reuters)

Russia’s highest-ranked women’s tennis player, Daria Kasatkina, said in a video interview that she is dating a woman.

The French Open semifinalist’s comments come as the Russian parliament discusses tightening already stringent restrictions on public discussions of LGBTQ+ relationships.

In the interview on YouTube with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, Kasatkina said “yes” when asked if she has a girlfriend.

Kasatkina added that she believes that “living in the closet” would not be sustainable long-term. “There is no point, it would always be going round in your head, until you say something. Obviously, each person decides how to open up and how much,” Kasatkina said.

Soon after the interview was released, Kasatkina posted a picture on Instagram of her embracing Olympic silver medalist figure skater Natalia Zabiiako with a heart emoji and called Zabiiako “my cutie pie” in a Twitter post. Zabiiako, who won her Olympic medal with the Russian team in 2018, posted the same picture on Instagram, also with a heart.

Since 2013, Russian law has forbidden any discussion of LGBTQ+ relationships which is deemed to constitute “promotion of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. That has restricted LGBTQ+ advocacy or protest in public forums.

There is an effort by Russian lawmakers to broaden this law with a complete ban on “promotion” of LGBTQ relationships in a positive or neutral light and on showing LBGTQ content in cinemas.

The 25-year-old Kasatkina is ranked 12th in the world and lives and trains in Spain, where the interview was filmed. In the interview, she also calls for an end to fighting in Ukraine.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“For the war to end,” Kasatkina said when asked what she wants most in life, and describes the conflict as a “complete nightmare.” Russian authorities insist that the conflict is not referred to as a “war,” but a “special military operation,” and criticism of the war or the Russian military can be punished with fines or prison time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Kasatkina is shown in the video crying when asked if she fears she may not be able to return to Russia after her comments in the interview.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
12 Sena MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

12 Sena MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, naming leader and chief whip

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?
Explained

Rupee falls to 80/dollar — why is it happening, and where will it end?

Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
From the Urdu Press

Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

A major India-Africa conclave is taking place in New Delhi: why is it important?
Explained

A major India-Africa conclave is taking place in New Delhi: why is it important?

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'
Must Read

'Using customised diet as a drug fifth pillar in anti-cancer therapy'

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 19: Latest News