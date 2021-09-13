Daniil Medvedev says celebration was nod to FIFA game, presents a perfect gift on wedding anniversary

Daniil Medvedev’s celebration for his first major tennis title was a nod to a soccer video game.

Medvedev slowly and awkwardly fell to the court after beating Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. He said afterward he was imitating the “dead fish celebration” in a FIFA game.

The Russian said he first thought of the idea at Wimbledon. When he told other players who also play the game, they told him they thought it was “legendary.”

Medvedev says: “That’s how I wanted to make it.”

Unfortunately, he added, the celebration hurt, because the surface at the U.S. Open is not as soft as the grass of Wimbledon.

“It’s not easy to make it on hard courts,” Medvedev said. “I got hurt a little bit, but I’m happy I made it legendary for myself.”

‘I love you Daria, thanks a lot’: Daniil Medvedev

Medvedev and his wife were celebrating their third wedding anniversary on the day of the final. Before his highly anticipated final against Djokovic, the second seed had said that he would love to make it a moment to cherish by winning the title.

And indeed after winning the title, Medvedev addressed his wife during the trophy presentation and said, “My wife always told me that she believes in me and that I’m going to be top 10….If she tells you that you’re going to be nobody, there is some problem, you know? [laughs]. So she’s my greatest support and I just love being with her, I cannot say more!”

Many of us have scrambled at the last minute for an anniversary gift. Many of us did not receive a $2.5 million check to solve the problem 😂 🎥: @usopen | @DaniilMedwed pic.twitter.com/JVxan3okiU — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 12, 2021

“During the tournament, I couldn’t think of a present or anything … When I made the final, I thought, if I lose I need to find a present fast. … I have no time to find a present, I have to win this match. I love you Daria, thanks a lot!” Medvedev concluded.

(With AP inputs)