‘Never seen Daniil Medvedev playing like this… unreal tennis’: Carlos Alcaraz after losing to Russian at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz experienced his first defeat of 2026, thanks to a 6-3, 7-6(3) loss at the hands of Daniil Medvedev. The world number one was on a 16-match unbeaten tear, and was eying a third title at Indian Wells. But the seven-time Grand ⁠Slam ​champion was stunned by Medvedev, who the Spaniard said was playing “unreal” tennis.

“I just have to give credit to Daniil. I think he just played an amazing match. Since the start of the match until the end of the match, he was playing unreal, I’ve got to say. I have never seen, to be honest, Daniil playing like this,” Alcaraz said after his semi-final defeat.