Daniil Medvedev smashes racket during 6-0 6-0 loss in Monte Carlo

Medvedev's outburst comes amid renewed discussion around how players express their frustration during matches. (AP Photo)

Daniil Medvedev smashed his racket several times during a humbling 6-0 6-0 loss to Italian wildcard Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday, as the world number 10 suffered his first tour-level defeat without winning a game.

Medvedev capitulated in 49 minutes, failing to earn a game point on his own serve, and the visibly frustrated Russian destroyed his racket before dumping the remnants in a courtside dustbin.

The 30-year-old, who lifted titles in Dubai and Brisbane this year, committed 27 unforced errors.

It was the first time Berrettini had won a tour-level match 6-0 6-0 and his first win over a top-10 opponent since defeating Alexander Zverev in Monte Carlo last season.