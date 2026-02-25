Daniil Medvedev calls for ranking rethink, says points system fuels exhausting calender

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (Photo: AP)

Daniil Medvedev has called for a radical rethink of the ATP ranking structure, suggesting that only Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments should offer ranking points in a bid to ease the burden on players navigating tennis’ near year-long calendar.

Speaking on the demands of the tour, the former US Open Champion argued that the stripping smaller events of ranking points could naturally shorten the season and reduce the pressure on players to chase points across continents.

“That’s the only way to make the tour shorter,” Medvedev said. “It’s never going to happen because there are licenses, and the ATP won’t have enough money to buy all of them. The other tournaments won’t say, ‘OK, we’re out’ because they would lose money. It’s business. Right now with how the ATP Tour is, it’s never going to change, at least while I’m playing.”