Daniil Medvedev fined $7,000 for smashing his racket 7 times at the Monte Carlo Masters

Danill Medvedev egging the crowd during the first round US Open 2025 match vs Benjamin Bonzi. (Photo: AP)

Former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was fined 6,000 euros ($7,000) for unsportsmanlike conduct after he smashed his racket seven times during a 6-0, 6-0 loss to Matteo Berrettini at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, the ATP Tour confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.

Medvedev, who is currently ranked 10th, received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct by the chair umpire for his actions early in the second set of Wednesday’s match.

The fine is small in comparison to the $76,000 and $42,500 that Medvedev was penalized with for outbursts at the Australian Open and U.S. Open last year, respectively.

The Russian, who had a first-round bye, had earned 45,520 euros ($50,000) in prize money from the Monte Carlo tournament.