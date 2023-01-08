scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Daniil Medvedev caught mocking Novak Djokovic’s injury at Adelaide

Since beating Djokovic for the 2021 US Open title, the 26-year-old has lost to the Serb three times.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Russia's Daniil Medvedev after winning his semi final match. (REUTERS)
Listen to this article
Daniil Medvedev caught mocking Novak Djokovic’s injury at Adelaide
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Danii Medvedev got soundly beaten by an injury-hampered performance by Novak Djokovic at the Adelaide International semi-final. The top seed took apart his Russian counterpart in 6-3, 6-4 within 90 minutes but the moment in the match most talked about was one where eagle-eyed viewers seem to have caught Medvedev mocking Djokovic.

During the first set, Djokovic took a medical timeout. The timeout was to stretch out his hamstring and involved the physio when the set was at 5-2. The Serbian later returned to the court but was clearly seen clutching his hamstrings. Then in the second set, once Djokovic recovered and regained control of the match, there was a moment where Medvedev was unable to break the top seed. The Russian, who is famous for moments of petulance on the court, appeared to clutch his hamstring while looking at Djokovic and grinning.

Commentator Pete Odgers said: “I don’t know whether he was mocking Djokovic there or he has an issue himself. Might be a little bit of a mock, what do you think Dom?” And his co-commentator added then added, “Got a little wry smile on his face.”

Medvedev ended up losing the match soon afterwards, but was hopeful of how he would fare in the future against Djokovic and Nadal.

“You have to believe in yourself,” Medvedev said. “I honestly say that before every match. “Every time I play them (Djokovic and Rafael Nadal), before the match the only thought is I have to win, I have to try my best to win. I managed to do it. Rafa I think I beat only once, but still I managed to do it. I had some tough matches against him. Against Novak I won a Slam.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

Since beating Djokovic for the 2021 US Open title, the 26-year-old has lost to the Serb three times. This Australian Open will see Djokovic make a return to the first Slam of the year, after being disbarred from attending the tournament thanks to his vaccination status. 

First published on: 08-01-2023 at 12:12 IST
Next Story

Who is Dr Asif Maqbool Dar, the Saudi Arabia resident who has been declared a terrorist by MHA?

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close