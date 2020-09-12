‘I killed someone?’ Daniil Medvedev meltdown at chair umpire in US Open semifinal

Daniil Medvedev talks with an official during the men's semifinal match against Dominic Thiem at US Open. (AP Photo)

Daniil Medvedev had another meltdown at the US Open on Saturday during his semifinal clash against Austria’s Dominic Thiem in men’s singles.

The Russian was marred by controversy in the previous edition, and was subsequently jeered by the crowd present at the Louis Armstrong Stadium for his conduct. His offence then was his reaction towards a towel boy, followed by an outburst towards the line umpire, and then the famous middle-finger gesture towards the crowd.

A year later, the scenario has changed completely and the Grand Slam is being played behind closed doors for the first time in history. However, Medvedev’s rant on the court remains the same.

Losing to Thiem in straight sets, Medvedev engaged in a heated argument with chair umpire Damien Dumusois. The trouble started when Medvedev hit a serve that he believed was long while trailing 3-2 in the first set. The ball was called in and Medvedev wanted to challenge the call, but Dumusois said he signaled for it too late.

“Ahh sorry I think I killed someone, right? My sincere apologies to the US Open for crossing the net.” Oh, Medvedev. pic.twitter.com/fK9AlKdwjW — D’Arcy Maine (@darcymaine_espn) September 12, 2020

Medvedev crossed the net to show where he thought the mark was, and Dumusois called the violation. Medvedev then pleaded his case — sarcastically — to Grand Slam supervisor Wayne McKewen, who informed Medvedev he wasn’t allowed to cross the net.

Medvedev reacted, “Sorry, I think I killed someone, right? Sorry, I was so bad to cross the net. Sorry, my apologies, my sincere apologies to the US Open for crossing the net. Oh my God.”

The point gave Thiem a 4-2 lead as he went on to take the first set.

Dumusois was the man who gave Medvedev a code violation last year after the Russian snatched a towel from a ballperson.

