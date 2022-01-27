Danielle Collins to play Barty in Australian Open final

January 27, 2022 5:25:43 pm
Danielle Collins reached a Grand Slam final for the first time with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open.
The 28-year-old American will next face top-ranked Ash Barty for the title at Melbourne Park.
Collins broke the 2020 French Open champion’s serve in the first game of each set and raced to 4-0 leads in both. She hit 27 winners and had only 13 unforced errors.
Collins’ run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2019 was her best previous result at a Grand Slam tournament.
She says she’s looking forward to taking on the home favorite in the final.
Collins says “we’ve had some incredible battles.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
