Big boom-server Dakhineswar Suresh adds doubles win to singles scalp; India 2-1 ahead in Davis Cup vs The Netherlands

Dhakshineswar Suresh, the strapping former Collegiate player, continued to impress, backing his win against Dutchman, Jesper De Jong, with a win in doubles alongside Yuki Bhambri to put India 2-1 up in their Davis Cup tie underway at Bangalore.

Sumit Nagal had won the first set of the reverse singles, trying to seal the advantage against de Jong in the reverse singles where the score was 7-5, 1-6.

Earlier, Yuki and Suresh won a thrilling doubles game against David Pel and Sander Arends 7-6 (0), 3-6, 7-6 (1) on Sunday, after captain Rohit Rajpal replaced Sriram Balaji with Suresh, who had caused a stir with the big win on Saturday.