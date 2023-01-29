scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Czech pair wins Australian Open doubles for 7th major title

The Czech players won last year's Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open doubles titles.

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, left, and Katerina Siniakova kiss their trophy after defeating Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (AP)

Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova have extended their Grand Slam tournament winning streak to 24 matches with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara to win the Australian Open women’s doubles title on Sunday.

It was the seventh Grand Slam doubles title by the Czech pair, who broke their Japanese opponents’ serve in each of the first games of the sets.

“A big thanks to my partner Barbora,” said Siniakova. “I’m so happy we did it again, it was a nice journey.”

Krejcikova said there was a “lot of hard work” behind the winning streak.

“So many practices,” she said. “I remember many matches that we got really close. Couple times we were to the semifinals at other Slams, and we weren’t just able to get through. I think with the experience and with everything, as the teams are changing, some teams are not playing anymore or they’re retiring, just generation is changing, as well.”

Aoyama and Shibahara were appearing in their 10th final together and first at a Grand Slam tournament.

“It was just so close . . . I feel like it was just right there,” Shibahara said. “Obviously our opponents were just too good and solid.

“I feel like the experience was just the difference. I know that I think the next time we’ll have a better shot at it. Overall I’m just really proud of how we’ve been playing together, so really excited for what’s to come.”

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 13:39 IST
