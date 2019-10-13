Coco Gauff wins first WTA title, youngest American winner since 1991

American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.

Advertising

Gauff is the youngest American woman to win a tour singles title since 1991. Venus and Serena Williams were 17 when they won their first titles. Jennifer Capriati was younger than Gauff is now when she won her first title in 1991.

We knew this would just be a matter of time…@CocoGauff wins her first singles title at the age of 15 🏆 🎥: @WTA

pic.twitter.com/C98skKS6gl — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) October 13, 2019

Gauff is set to become World No. 71 as a result of this win.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the US Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz “my little lucky place” and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.

(With AP inputs)