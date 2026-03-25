Coco Gauff opens up on dealing with imposter syndrome: ‘My coaches have been reminding me to remember who you are’

2-time Grand Slam winning tennis star Coco Gauff recently opened up about dealing with ‘imposter syndrome’ where she doubts her position as one of the best and feels her achievements are not real. “I think I have to believe that I belong where I am. Sometimes I can get imposter syndrome,” she said in a press conference in the Miami Open.

“Even when they’re saying my accomplishments when I walk, or during the warm-up, it doesn’t feel like me. And I’m like, “Oh, actually, I do have a good career. But it doesn’t feel like that sometimes in the moment, because you’re working on things. My serve, it just feels like I don’t know that I shouldn’t be where I am, but tennis doesn’t lie. The ball doesn’t lie. So I just have to believe in myself. My coaches have been reminding me to remember who you are, and you’re a good player. I think they’ve been putting that into my head. And, at moments, I believe it, and at moments I don’t. So I’m just trying to believe it more,” she added.