Thursday, June 02, 2022
Coco Gauff appeals for end to gun violence, French Open final is no stress

By: Reuters | Paris |
Updated: June 2, 2022 11:18:19 pm
Coco GauffCoco Gauff of the US reacts as she defeats Italy's Martina Trevisan during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium.

American teenager Coco Gauff appealed for an end to gun violence in the United States on Thursday after she beat Italian Martina Trevisan to reach the French Open final.

In a message written on an on-court camera at the end of the match, the 18-year-old wrote “Peace End Gun Violence” followed by a heart.

“I think I am in a mind now like it does not matter,” Gauff said when asked about pressure ahead of Saturday’s final — her first in a Grand Slam — against top seed Iga Swiatek.

“I am going to be happy regardless. My parents are going to love me regardless. So I am going into it as another match,” she said.

“Yeah it’s a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world right now, especially in the United States, a lot of stuff is happening right now. I am not going to stress over a tennis match.”

The Unites States has experienced a number of firearms violence and mass shootings in recent days. These include four people fatally shot at a Tulsa medical building in Oklahoma on Wednesday as well as the May 24 attack at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers and an attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York in which 10 people died.

Most Americans support stronger gun laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.

Gauff blitzes Trevisan to reach French Open final

American teenager Coco Gauff crushed Italy’s Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 on Thursday to become the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years and set up a showcase clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

The 18-year-old, who was already in unknown Grand Slam territory with her first semi-final spot, will next face Polish top seed Swiatek, who cruised into Saturday’s final with a 6-2 6-1 demolition of Russian Daria Kasatkina to stretch her winning run to 34 matches.

