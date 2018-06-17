CLTA trainee Calvin Golmei eyes smooth transition to senior category

Calvin Golmei at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Calvin Golmei at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

EARLIER THIS week, when 18-year-old CLTA trainee Calvin Golmei lost in the finals against top-seed Ishaque Eqbal in the CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Tournament, the youngster was only playing for the fifth time in a senior AITA tournament. Golmei, who had won the title in CLTA-AITA National Ranking Tennis Tournament last year, turned 18 last month and with this week’s performance, the youngster is eyeing a smooth transition to the senior category.

“I turned 18 last month and this week’s AITA tournament was my fifth senior tournament. The conditions were humid and tough and I was a bit stressed in the final against Eqbal. I had long matches in the semi-finals and quarter-finals and the win in the semi-finals against Sunil Malik who defeated second-seed Ajay Malik earlier boosted my confidence. I will be playing in the AITA 50 K Tournament in Hyderabad later this month apart from playing in ITF Juniors in Chennai in August and I will be aiming for a top-four finish. Apart from that, there will be AITA 2 lakh ranking tournament in Chandigarh in October and a good performance will also hand me some crucial points,” said Golmei, who trains under CLTA head coach Romen Singh.

The youngster, who joined CLTA in 2010 at the insistence of his uncle and CLTA coach Karan Golmei, began learning tennis in Imphal. With his father Peipalung Golmei running a seat cover shop in Imphal, Golmei trained at Officer’s Club in Lamphelpat before shifting base to Chandigarh. The youngster won his first title in 2014 when he won the U-16 title in AITA Talent Series in Ambala. In 2016, Golmei reached the semi-finals in U-16 category in Finesta Nationals in Delhi before reaching the U-18 quarter-finals in the tournament last year.

This year has seen Golmei winning three ITF Juniors Grade 5 title in Indore, Dehradun and Raipur with the title win in Raipur being the latest. Golmei also played in his first ITF Pro Circuit tournament in the form of ITF F3 Futures Tournament in Chandigarh in March where he lost in the second round. Apart from singles category, Golmei also partnered with Shashikant Rajput to win the doubles title in Nepal ITF Juniors Grade 5 tournament in February. “The wins in Indore, Dehradun and Raipur meant that the year began on a good note for me on the junior circuit. This is a crucial stage in my career and the wins on junior circuit will help me gain confidence for the senior circuit. It is tough playing in doubles as well but the doubles title in Nepal helped my game. I will be playing in the U-18 as well as senior category in Finesta Nationals this year. I have played only one tournament in ITF Pro Circuit but winning ITF tournaments will help me play in pro circuit. Our head coach Romen Singh will chart out the schedule for me for this year and I am ready for the challenge,” said Golmei, who is currently ranked 84th in the men’s national rankings.

CLTA head coach Romen Singh too believes that Golmei has shown fine form in the last one year. “Calvin’s strength has been his fitness and his understanding of the basics of the game. He showed that in the three title wins in ITF Juniors Grade 5 tournaments this year. The more tournaments he plays will help his game. Even though he missed winning the title this week, it was a spirited performance by him under tough conditions,” Singh said.

