Thursday, July 07, 2022

Clinical Rybakina powers into Wimbledon final

Halep, the champion in 2019, did not help her cause, with a string of double faults to hand Rybakina chances at key moments.

By: Reuters |
July 7, 2022 10:41:37 pm
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Romania's Simona Halep in a women's singles semifinal match on day eleven of the Wimbledon tennis championships. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Elena Rybakina powered into the Wimbledon final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece.

Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands.

Yet the 17th seed needed little assistance, as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final, where she will meet Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

