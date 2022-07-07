Clinical Rybakina powers into Wimbledon final

July 7, 2022 10:41:37 pm
Elena Rybakina powered into the Wimbledon final by dismantling former champion Simona Halep 6-3 6-3 on Thursday with a clinical display to reach her maiden Grand Slam showpiece.
Halep was caught in the crosshairs of an onslaught from the Russian-born Kazakh, who pummelled her Romanian opponent with rasping serves and savage forehands.
Halep, the champion in 2019, did not help her cause, with a string of double faults to hand Rybakina chances at key moments.
Yet the 17th seed needed little assistance, as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a Grand Slam final, where she will meet Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur.
