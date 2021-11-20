scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 20, 2021
China tennis player Peng Shuai will reappear in public ‘soon’: Global Times editor

Peng Shuai has been staying in her own home "freely" and will make a public appearance "soon", Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state-media journalist, said on Saturday.

By: Reuters |
November 20, 2021 12:10:23 pm
China's Shuai Peng serves the ball to France's Caroline Garcia during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. (AP/File)

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has been staying in her own home “freely” and will make a public appearance “soon”, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin, a prominent state-media journalist, said on Saturday.

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly since she said on Chinese social media on Nov. 2 that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli coerced her into sex and they later had an on-off consensual relationship.

Neither Zhang nor the Chinese government have commented on her allegation. Peng’s social media post was quickly deleted and the topic has been blocked from discussion on China’s heavily censored internet.

“In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn’t want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon,” Hu wrote on Twitter.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.Hu said he had confirmed through his sources that photos shared on Twitter by a journalist working for Chinese state media, purportedly showing Peng at home, depicted her “current state.”

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of the pictures independently.Amid growing concern about her whereabouts, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China and the men’s ATP has demanded clarity from the Chinese authorities.

