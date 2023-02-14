Chennai Open ATP Challenge: Novak Djokovic prodigy Medjedovic making rapid strides

The first thing that strikes about Hamad Medjedovic is his height and physical prowess on court. For a 19-year-old, he looks well built, has powerful strokes and most importantly, can serve at a pace of 220kmph. On Tuesday, playing the first round of the Chennai Open ATP Challenge against Leo Borg and with the great Bjorn Borg watching from the sidelines, he served four aces in a row to clinch the match 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at the SDAT Stadium.

Watching him, it is not surprising that Novak Djokovic has taken him under his wings and is mentoring the 19-year-old for a smooth transition from the junior circuit to the senior level. In 2020, when Medjedovic defeated top seed Harold Mayot in the French Open juniors, he got a congratulatory message from Djokovic. And by October, he had an audience with the legend himself at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade. Two months later, in one of the posts he shared on his Instagram account, Medjedovic is seen training at the academy gym, carbon-copying Djokovic who is seen ahead of him.

“Novak! He has helped me a lot in my career. We met a couple of years ago and he helps me in every possible way for my career. He is always there, giving me a lot of advice and I train at his academy in Belgrade. Just watching him train helps me a lot,” Medjedovic said after his match.

The story goes that when Medjedovic first met Djokovic, the World No. 1 broke the ice straightaway to make the youngster feel comfortable. Medjedovic’s father recollected the tale for Tennis World. “He was a little nervous before meeting Nole. However, even there, thank God, Novak knew how to approach him. I was present when Novak came and said to him: ‘What’s up, Medo? How are you doing, Hame?’ so he hugs him and calls him to play a game of basketball. Novak contributed a lot to Hamad’s relaxation.”

While all of this has raised expectations, Medjedovic says there is absolutely no pressure from Djokovic’s side. The 22-time Grand Slam winner has been helping his compatriot financially too. “Not really (on the pressure to deliver). He wants me to improve my physical and mental game, he tells me I should be more focused on those things than the rankings and I listen to it as much as I can,” Medjedovic said.

For a boy hailing from a small town called Novi Pazar, roughly 200km away from Montenegro, the switch to Belgrade as a nine-year-old to pursue tennis in itself was a challenge. From there, training with the world’s best has been nothing short of a dream come true.

“Many times, I thought I was dreaming. I used to pinch myself to ensure I’m not dreaming. But what can you say… It is for sure a surreal experience to train with him (Djokovic). He was the guy I looked up to since I was a kid. To share the court with him, practise with him, I can’t share it in words. You can learn so many things from Novak. He is the most disciplined guy I have ever met and it is something that I admire the most,” Medjedovic said.

Already part of Serbia’s Davis Cup team and having won a match, Medjedovic’s immediate focus is to get used to the senior level. As Djokovic advised, much of his focus is on improving his fitness and he has also flown in his trainer to Chennai. “The switch from juniors to seniors is not really easy. It requires a lot of hard work. It’s completely different. It is very hard… the good tournaments like Challengers, ATP World Tour are sometimes like some other sport. Junior tennis gives you confidence, you start from somewhere, and if you are good at the junior level, you have a chance to do well at the senior level as well. You have got to keep improving,” he added.

Nagal only Indian to win

On a day when Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund and Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out in the first round, Sumit Nagal was the lone Indian to advance. Entering the first round after playing the qualifiers, Nagal defeated fourth seed Ryan Peniston of Britain 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 54 minutes.