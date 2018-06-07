STA-AITA Tennis Tourney City boy Aarav Joshi makes his way to semi-final

Suryanshi in action in the ongoing STA-AITA Tennis Championship at Chandigarh Club on Wednesday. Express Suryanshi in action in the ongoing STA-AITA Tennis Championship at Chandigarh Club on Wednesday. Express

FACING A tough challenge from Shubham Singh, local lad Aarav Joshi made his way to the boys’ U-14 semi-final with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Singh in the STA-AITA TS-7 Tennis Tournament being played at Sunrise Tennis Academy, Chandigarh Club, on Wednesday. The match saw both the players matching each other with none giving away crucial points in the first 10 games of the opening set. Joshi claimed the opening set 7-5. The second set too saw Shubham giving a tough fight to Joshi before the latter pocketed the second and final set 7-5 to book his berth in the semi-finals.

In the second quarter-final in the same category, Aryan Jolly registered an easy 6-3, 6-4 win over Arnav Malik to enter the semi-finals. Making a confident start, Jolly won the opening set 6-3. The second set too saw Jolly dominating proceedings and the youngster claiming the set 6-4 to rally into the semi-finals.

In the third semi-final of the day, Lakshya Gupta ended the challenge of Darshan Dilbar Singh with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win. Playing with control, Gupta won the opening set 6-1 before winning the second by an identical margin.

It was a tough outing for Nishank Thakur as he carved out a narrow 7-5, 6-4 win over Arpan Saini in the boys’ U-16 quarter-final. Thakur won the opening set 7-5 before claiming the second set 6-4 to book his spot in the semi-finals. In the second quarter-final in the same category, Shubh Negi scored a facile 6-1, 6-1 win over Aarav Joshi to enter the semi-finals. Taking advantage of his serve, Negi won the opening set 6-1 before pocketing the second 6-1.

Divgurjot Singh too made his way into the semi-finals with an easy 6-1, 6-0 win over Paras Chauhan. Singh won the opening game 6-1 before claiming the second 6-0 to enter the semi-finals.

In the girls’ U-16 category, Suuryanshi Tanwar faced no resistance from Snigda Sran in her quarter-final encounter as she scored a 6-1, 6-0 win. Tanwar claimed the opening set 6-1 before blanking Sran 6-0 in the second and final set. In the second quarter-final, Radhika Vasudev registered an easy 6-2, 6-3 win over Milli Pandit. Vasudev won the opening set 6-2 before claiming the second set 6-3 to sail into the semi-finals.

