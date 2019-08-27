Toggle Menu
Celebrate the spirited show of Sumit Nagal but don’t loose perspective, says Abhinav Bindra

Abhinav Bindra said that the perspective must not be lost as there is a lot of work to be done before producing a champion from the country.

Sumit Nagal serves to Roger Federer during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. (Source: AP)

With India watching 22-year old Sumit Nagal make his Grand Slam debut on Tuesday against tennis great Roger Federer and twitter abuzz with the Indian’s spirited performance, Abhinav Bindra said that the perspective must not be lost as there is a lot of work to be done before producing a champion from the country.

Despite winning the first set, Nagal lost 6-4 1-6 2-6 4-6 in a match that lasted two hours and 50 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in to bow out after making his maiden Grand Slam main draw in US Open.

Speaking on the lines of creating champions, Bindra tweeted, “While we rightfully celebrate the spirited show of #SumitNagal let’s not loose perspective.We need to a lot of work to do to produce a singles grandslam champion from india. Sumit shows us we can, we must follow through on it by creating champions! #Grassroots #science #talentid”

However, India’s former No. 1 tennis player Somdev Devvarman pointed it out to Bindra that a Grand Slam title is a far way dream at this point. He used the example of Kei Nishikori and said, “While we should be excited that he’s now playing at a high level, a grand slam title is very far away at this point. To put it in perspective, Nishikori hasn’t won one yet. And yes, we do need to work harder and smarter on development”

Here is how others from the sports fraternity reacted:

