Sunday, October 07, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki wins second China Open title

Anastasija Sevastova threatened late in the second set, Caroline Wozniacki broke her in the ninth game to wrap up the title, the 30th of her career.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: October 7, 2018 5:38:05 pm

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark kisses the winner’s trophy after beating Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia in the women’s singles final in the China Open at the National Tennis Center in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

Caroline Wozniacki defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-3 to win the China Open and her third WTA title of the year on Sunday. The victory was also the Dane’s second in Beijing, eight years after the first. The unseeded Sevastova downed U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka in the semifinal, but couldn’t handle the second-seeded Wozniacki’s punishing groundstrokes.

Though Sevastova threatened late in the second set, Wozniacki broke her in the ninth game to wrap up the title, the 30th of her career. Wozniacki said eight was her lucky number and, having won in Beijing eight years ago, she “felt it was my year.”

In the men’s final, Juan Martin del Potro faced Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

