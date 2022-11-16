scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz youngest to end year as No.1 as Rafael Nadal crashes out of ATP Finals

Alcaraz, who is not competing at the tournament due to an abdominal injury will be confirmed as the youngest year-end No 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973

Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal crashes out of ATP Finals, Rafael Nadal, ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz ATP finalsSpain's Carlos Alcaraz returns the ball to Holger Rune from Denmark, during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Carlos Alcaraz will end the year as the men’s world No 1 after Rafael Nadal was eliminated from the ATP Finals following Casper Ruud’s win over Taylor Fritz in their round-robin match on Tuesday.

Nadal needed to win the tournament to take the rankings top spot from compatriot Alcaraz, but straight-set losses to Fritz on Sunday and Felix Auger-Aliassime earlier on Tuesday left him needing Ruud to lose in straight sets to keep his hopes alive.

Rafael Nadal Rafael Nadal reacts during his singles tennis match with Felix Auger-Aliassime at the ATP World Tour Finals, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (Nicolo’ Campo/LaPresse via AP)

The Norwegian, however, won his see-saw match 6-3 4-6 7-6(6) against Fritz, capitalising on his much improved serve.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is not competing at the tournament due to an abdominal injury and will also be in Abu Dhabi for MWTC, will be confirmed as the youngest year-end No 1 since the ATP rankings began in 1973.

Auger-Aliassime, now coached by Nadal’s uncle and long-time mentor Toni who sat in his box, will face Fritz in his final group match with a chance of making the last four.

“I had one match to get used to the conditions and I felt my game was better today, I was hitting it with precision and consistency,” Auger-Aliassime said.

Although eliminated, Nadal will still play Ruud in the night match on Thursday.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 11:24:24 am
