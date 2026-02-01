Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to clinch maiden Australian Open, becomes youngest to complete career Grand Slam

The Spaniard conquered and shattered the dream of Serbian Novak Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam by beating him 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for his maiden Australian Open title.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 1, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The new chapter of tennis history was written at Melbourne Park in Australia on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the history of the sport to win a career slam. The Spaniard conquered and shattered the dream of Serbian Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam by beating him 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for his maiden Australian Open title.

It’s also a first loss for Djokovic in 11 Australian Open finals.

The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set Sunday as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he rallied to win his maiden title at Melbourne Park in his first attempt in the finals.

AS IT HAPPENED | NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS CARLOS ALCARAZ AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 FINAL

The 22-year-old Spaniard scrambled to retrieve shots that usually would be winners for Djokovic, and he kept up intense pressure on his 38-year-old rival.Both players were coming off grueling five-set semifinal wins and showed phenomenal fitness, athleticism and stamina for just over three hours in pursuit of their own historic achievements.

Djokovic’s push for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles title has now been blocked by Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner for nine majors. Djokovic edged Sinner in the semifinals and was aiming to be the oldest man to win a Grand Slam title in the Open era, but didn’t quite make it against Alcaraz.

At 22 years and 272 days, Alcaraz is the youngest man to complete a set of all four major singles titles.

He broke the mark set by Don Budge in the 1938 French championships, when he was 22 years and 363 days.Alcaraz now has seven major titles — his first in Australia along with two each at Wimbledon and the French and U.S. opens.

Story continues below this ad

Djokovic and Carlos both survived a gruelling five-setters in the semifinals. Alcaraz held off No. 3 Alexander Zverev on Friday. Djokovic’s epic win over two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner ended after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

 

