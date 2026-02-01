Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic to clinch maiden Australian Open, becomes youngest to complete career Grand Slam

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)

The new chapter of tennis history was written at Melbourne Park in Australia on Sunday as Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the history of the sport to win a career slam. The Spaniard conquered and shattered the dream of Serbian Novak Djokovic’s 25th Grand Slam by beating him 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for his maiden Australian Open title.

It’s also a first loss for Djokovic in 11 Australian Open finals.

The top-ranked Alcaraz dropped the first set Sunday as Djokovic went out hard in pursuit of a record 25th major title, but he rallied to win his maiden title at Melbourne Park in his first attempt in the finals.