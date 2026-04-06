Carlos Alcaraz admits ‘strange’ feeling with constant camera surveillance: ‘No longer have anywhere to relax’

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that players felt a ‘little strange’ to have footage being recorded on cameras, adding that it did not allow them to relax, and they always needed to be self-aware that the cameras were always focusing on them.
The Spaniard was the latest to join a chorus of players who have objected to having cameras record footage. During the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek questioned the need to have cameras record footage of players, asking whether players were animals in a zoo.
“It’s great for the fans. They love seeing what goes on behind the scenes, what we do, and what the facilities are like at tournaments. But for the players, it’s a little strange, because we no longer have anywhere to relax—we’re constantly thinking that there are cameras and that everyone is watching us,” the Spaniard said in the Monte Carlo Masters pre-tournament press conference.
“Having cameras so close, able to see what we’re looking at on our phones, seems excessive to me. We don’t have much privacy at tournaments to begin with, and I think this is too much. We should have spaces where we can be alone without being filmed,” he added.
Alcaraz confirmed that he would play the full clay court season in the lead-up to the French Open, adding that he missed playing on the surface once the season came to an end.
“My plan is to take care of my body as much as possible during matches and tournaments. I really miss clay every time the season ends. It felt like an eternity. The first few sessions were about getting back into the swing of things, telling myself, ‘That’s it, it’s time to get my socks dirty again.”
“Honestly, it’s an incredible feeling to be back on clay,” Alcaraz said.
Alcaraz also said that he was surprised to see his rival Jannik Sinner take part in the forthcoming Monte Carlo Masters after winning the ‘Sunshine Double’ recently. The 22-year-old said that he thought the Italian would take a break from the first Masters 1000 clay court tournament, after winning both at Indian Wells and Miami.
”Honestly, I was surprised that Jannik, after the Indian Wells and Miami tour, came to play in Monte Carlo. But obviously, this shows what he is capable of doing right now”.
“Hopefully, we can play here in Monte Carlo. Who knows? This year, we didn’t even play one time yet. Hopefully, it happens in the clay season,” the Spaniard said.
The Spaniard will start his Monte Carlo Masters campaign against either Sebastian Baez or Stan Wawrinka.