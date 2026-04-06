Carlos Alcaraz admits ‘strange’ feeling with constant camera surveillance: ‘No longer have anywhere to relax’

World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz has admitted that players felt a ‘little strange’ to have footage being recorded on cameras, adding that it did not allow them to relax, and they always needed to be self-aware that the cameras were always focusing on them.

The Spaniard was the latest to join a chorus of players who have objected to having cameras record footage. During the Australian Open, Iga Swiatek questioned the need to have cameras record footage of players, asking whether players were animals in a zoo.

“It’s great for the fans. They love seeing what goes on behind the scenes, what we do, and what the facilities are like at tournaments. But for the players, it’s a little strange, because we no longer have anywhere to relax—we’re constantly thinking that there are cameras and that everyone is watching us,” the Spaniard said in the Monte Carlo Masters pre-tournament press conference.