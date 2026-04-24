Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Roland Garros 2026

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of this year’s French Open, dealing a significant blow to the men’s draw and leaving the clay-court major without one of its brightest stars.
In a message posted on social media platform X on Friday, the Spaniard confirmed that he would skip both the Rome Masters and Roland Garros as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury. “After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court. It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we’ll come out stronger from here,” Alcaraz wrote.
Después de los resultados de las pruebas realizadas hoy, hemos decidido que lo más prudente es ser cautos y no participar en Roma y Roland Garros, a la espera de valorar la evolución para decidir cuándo volveremos a la pista. Es un momento complicado para mí, pero estoy seguro de… pic.twitter.com/U6PhjtXnBX
— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 24, 2026
He had pulled out of the Barcelona Open last week after sustaining an injury to his right wrist during his first-round victory, raising concerns over his fitness heading into the European clay swing.
Alcaraz’s absence means he will not get the opportunity to defend the title he won in Paris last year, when he underlined his growing dominance on clay with a string of authoritative performances. The Spaniard has built a reputation as one of the most complete players on the surface, blending explosive movement with heavy groundstrokes and tactical adaptability.
Last season, Alcaraz had enjoyed a remarkable run on clay, lifting titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros, while also reaching the final in Barcelona.
The 22-year-old had entered the 2026 season in strong form, claiming his maiden Australian Open title earlier this year and, in the process, becoming the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam. It appeared to set the tone for another dominant campaign, particularly with the clay swing—traditionally one of his strongest phases – on the horizon.
The timing of the injury setback could also have implications for the rankings battle at the top of men’s tennis. Alcaraz recently ceded the world number one spot to long-time rival Jannik Sinner after losing to him in the Monte Carlo final, and his time away from the tour could see that gap widen further.
Despite the setback, Alcaraz’s record at the majors highlights his consistency at the highest level. Since breaking through to qualify for his first Grand Slam in 2021, he has missed just one – when a hamstring injury forced him out of the 2023 Australian Open.