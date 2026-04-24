Carlos Alcaraz pulls out of Roland Garros 2026

Last season, Alcaraz had enjoyed a remarkable run on clay, lifting titles in Monte Carlo, Rome and Roland Garros, while also reaching the final in Barcelona. (FILE photo)

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of this year’s French Open, dealing a significant blow to the men’s draw and leaving the clay-court major without one of its brightest stars.

In a message posted on social media platform X on Friday, the Spaniard confirmed that he would skip both the Rome Masters and Roland Garros as he continues to recover from a right wrist injury. “After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court. It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we’ll come out stronger from here,” Alcaraz wrote.