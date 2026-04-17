Why Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have pulled out of the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz has become the latest high-profile player to pull out of the Madrid Open after former World No 1 Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the clay-court tournament earlier. Both players are currently nursing injuries. The Madrid Open tennis tournament starts on Monday.
Alcaraz, the man perched on the No. 2 spot in tennis’s ATP rankings, also withdrew from the Barcelona Open in the middle of the week after undergoing a test on his right wrist. A day earlier, during his first round match at Barcelona against Otto Virtanen, Alcaraz had called for a trainer and had his wrist treated during his opening match. he had gone on to win the game by a 6-4, 6-2 margin.
For Alcaraz, this is the second Madrid Open tournament in a row where he will be missing. On Friday, while speaking about pulling out of the event, he said it “hurts” to say that he will be skipping the event for a second straight year.
Meanwhile, Djokovic is nursing a shoulder injury. Ranked fourth, Djokovic hasn’t competed in a tournament since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He had to miss the Miami Open event because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.
“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year,” he wrote Friday on his social media accounts. “I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!” Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.
The tournament said in a statement: “We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Magica.” Alcaraz and Djokovic’s next tournaments are the Italian Open and the French Open. Alcaraz won both of those titles last year.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)