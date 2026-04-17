Why Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have pulled out of the Madrid Open

Carlos Alcaraz has become the latest high-profile player to pull out of the Madrid Open after former World No 1 Novak Djokovic also withdrew from the clay-court tournament earlier. Both players are currently nursing injuries. The Madrid Open tennis tournament starts on Monday.

Alcaraz, the man perched on the No. 2 spot in tennis’s ATP rankings, also withdrew from the Barcelona Open in the middle of the week after undergoing a test on his right wrist. A day earlier, during his first round match at Barcelona against Otto Virtanen, Alcaraz had called for a trainer and had his wrist treated during his opening match. he had gone on to win the game by a 6-4, 6-2 margin.