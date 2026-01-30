Carlos Alcaraz’s mantra after marathon win over Zverev: ‘Believe in yourself all the time’

With his 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 win over world number three Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, world number one Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his maiden Australian Open final. While the 22-year-old has won six grand slam titles in his career so far, Alcaraz has never won the Australian Open title and now awaits the winner between Novak Djovokovic and world number 2 Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.

The Spaniard had reached the quarter-finals in the last two editions of Australian Open and if the-year-old Spaniard wins the title on Sunday, the world number one will join Pete Samras and Rafael Nadal as the only players to be world number one at the time of their maiden Australian Open title.

“Believing, all the time. I always say you have to believe in yourself, no matter if you are struggling or what you have been through. No matter about anything, you still have to believe in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have played in my short career. I have been in these kinds of situations and I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did it and I fought until the last ball. I knew I was going to have my chances. I am extremely proud of myself with the way that I fought and came back in the fifth set,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview post the five hour and 27 minutes long marathon match against Zverev.

Friday’s win also meant that the Spaniard is now only one step away from becoming the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal currently holds the record for youngest player to complete the career slam at the age of 24 years and 101 days, when he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the 2010 US Open final.

Alcaraz had not dropped a set Enroute to the semi-final of the Australian Open this year and Friday’s win meant that the Spaniard now has a 17-4 (win loss) match record at the Australian Open in his career. Alcaraz was trailing 3-5 in the final set before he won the set 7-5 to seal his first final appearance in the Australian Open in his career. Alcaraz would speak about the chance to play for the title apart from the support from the fans at the Rod Laver Arena.

“I am really happy to play my first final in Melbourne. It was something I was chasing a lot, pursuing a lot. Having the chance to fight for the title. I think it has been a great tournament so far and my level is increasing a lot. But one thing I think I am going to say is I could not be here doing this interview right now without [the fans]. It was a pleasure playing in front of all of you. The way you pushed me back in the match… I am really grateful for the support,” said Alcaraz.

The Spaniard also became the youngest man to reach the final of all four Grand Slams. While the current number one will be eying to win the Australian title to match Sampras and Nadal’s record of winning the maiden Australian Open as world number one ranked players, Alcaraz had won his lone major while holding the world number spot in the form of the 2023 Wimbledon title. It was Alcaraz’s second grand slam title and the Spaniard had spoken about the importance of the win. “Making history that I did today, it’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That’s why it is the biggest moment of my life. Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well,” Alcaraz said after winning the Wimbledon title in 2023.