Carlos Alcaraz’s mantra after marathon win over Zverev: ‘Believe in yourself all the time’

22-year-old world number one Carlos Alcaraz scored a five-set win over world number three Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi-finals to reach his maiden Australian Open final

By: Express News Service
5 min readJan 30, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (AP Photo)Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand return to Alexander Zverev during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

With his 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 win over world number three Alexander Zverev in the Australian Open semi-final at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, world number one Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his maiden Australian Open final. While the 22-year-old has won six grand slam titles in his career so far, Alcaraz has never won the Australian Open title and now awaits the winner between Novak Djovokovic and world number 2 Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s final.

The Spaniard had reached the quarter-finals in the last two editions of Australian Open and if the-year-old Spaniard wins the title on Sunday, the world number one will join Pete Samras and Rafael Nadal as the only players to be world number one at the time of their maiden Australian Open title.

“Believing, all the time. I always say you have to believe in yourself, no matter if you are struggling or what you have been through. No matter about anything, you still have to believe in yourself all the time. I was struggling in the middle of the third set. Physically it was one of the most demanding matches that I have played in my short career. I have been in these kinds of situations and I knew what I had to do. I had to put my heart into the match. I think I did it and I fought until the last ball. I knew I was going to have my chances. I am extremely proud of myself with the way that I fought and came back in the fifth set,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview post the five hour and 27 minutes long marathon match against Zverev.

Friday’s win also meant that the Spaniard is now only one step away from becoming the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal currently holds the record for youngest player to complete the career slam at the age of 24 years and 101 days, when he defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the 2010 US Open final.

Alcaraz had not dropped a set Enroute to the semi-final of the Australian Open this year and Friday’s win meant that the Spaniard now has a 17-4 (win loss) match record at the Australian Open in his career. Alcaraz was trailing 3-5 in the final set before he won the set 7-5 to seal his first final appearance in the Australian Open in his career. Alcaraz would speak about the chance to play for the title apart from the support from the fans at the Rod Laver Arena.

ALSO READ | Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz’s incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game

Carlos Alcaraz was stricken with what looked like cramps halfway through the match which brought Zverev into it. (AP Photo) Carlos Alcaraz was stricken with what looked like cramps halfway through the match which brought Zverev into it. (AP Photo)

“I am really happy to play my first final in Melbourne. It was something I was chasing a lot, pursuing a lot. Having the chance to fight for the title. I think it has been a great tournament so far and my level is increasing a lot. But one thing I think I am going to say is I could not be here doing this interview right now without [the fans]. It was a pleasure playing in front of all of you. The way you pushed me back in the match… I am really grateful for the support,” said Alcaraz.

Story continues below this ad

The Spaniard also became the youngest man to reach the final of all four Grand Slams. While the current number one will be eying to win the Australian title to match Sampras and Nadal’s record of winning the maiden Australian Open as world number one ranked players, Alcaraz had won his lone major while holding the world number spot in the form of the 2023 Wimbledon title. It was Alcaraz’s second grand slam title and the Spaniard had spoken about the importance of the win. “Making history that I did today, it’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time. Beating Novak, winning the Wimbledon championship is something that I dreamt about since I started playing tennis. That’s why it is the biggest moment of my life. Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something that I will never forget, that’s for sure. It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well. It’s great for me and I think for the young players, as well,” Alcaraz said after winning the Wimbledon title in 2023.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
Tirupati
NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis to push for quick decision on Deputy CM post
MP Sunil Dattatray Tatkare arrived at NCP office in Mumbai.
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
mardaani 3 review
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review: Jeethu Joseph delivers yet another unsatisfactory crime thriller aimed solely at outsmarting the audience
Valathu Vashathe Kallan movie review and rating: Had the Biju Menon-Joju George starrer arrived before Mirage, it's unlikely that the crime thriller would have been dubbed as even a worthy one-time watch.
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Quick Comment: Carlos Alcaraz's incredible self belief helps him isolate clutch moments to raise his game
Carlos Alcaraz Aus open
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Gandhi Ambedkar
‘Worst pain I ever felt’: Varun Dhawan recalls suffering from a tailbone injury while shooting for Border 2; why coccyx fractures hurt more and heal slower
Varun Dhawan calls it his most painful injury: Why tailbone fractures are often underestimated
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News