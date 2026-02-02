‘He’s lucky’: Toni Nadal says Carlos Alcaraz faces lower-calibre rivals than past greats

Nadal said that while Alcaraz possessed outstanding physical and technical qualities, the overall standard of opposition he faces today is lower than in previous eras.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 01:37 PM IST
Nadal felt that Alexander Zverev was the only one currently who could challenge the Alcaraz-Sinner dominance in world tennis. (AP Photo)Nadal felt that Alexander Zverev was the only one currently who could challenge the Alcaraz-Sinner dominance in world tennis. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Toni Nadal, the uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, has claimed that Carlos Alcaraz has been “lucky” to rise in an era of comparatively weaker opposition, saying the current generation does not pose the same challenge as players like Andy Murray, Juan Martin del Potro and Stan Wawrinka once did. Nadal said that while Alcaraz possessed outstanding physical and technical qualities, the overall standard of opposition he faces today is lower than in previous eras.

“He [Alcaraz] has exceptional physical attributes, excellent technical skill, and on top of that, he’s lucky: his opponents are of a lower calibre. And I’m not saying this because I’m Rafael Nadal’s uncle – not at all. I try to be fair, but it’s clear.”

“Before, when you went out to play against [Juan] Del Potro, [Andy] Murray, or [Stan] Wawrinka , you knew you were going to suffer and that the match was going to be tough. If they had a great day, they could beat you,” Nadal told Onda Cero radio.

ALSO READ | Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’

Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have split each of the last nine slams since Novak Djokovic won the US Open in 2023. Nadal felt that Alexander Zverev was the only one currently who could challenge the Sincaraz dominance in world tennis.

“He’s the only one who could take on Alcaraz and Sinner, as long as he changes some habits in his game and his character,” he said.

When asked to choose between Alcaraz and Sinner, Nadal picked the former, but admitted that the latter was a lot more solid and reliable. “Personally, I much prefer Alcaraz. When they face each other, the match depends more on what the Murcian does. Looking at the numbers, I think Sinner is a little more reliable; he’s a little more solid,” he added..

Story continues below this ad

Alcaraz had partnered with the 22-time Grand Slam champion and represented Spain in the men’s doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The pair was eliminated in the quarter-final stage, losing 6-2, 6-4 to the fourth-seed duo of Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Uproar in LS after Rahul Gandhi cites Gen Naravane's memoir on Ladakh standoff
Union Budget 2026
Polarisation, populism, and a fractured Oppn: Assam poll battle takes shape
Assam The Congress, meanwhile, remains a divided house and is viewed as reacting more to Sarma’s narrative instead of projecting a formidable alternative.
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
The 50 grand premiere review: Urvashi Dholakia, Karan Patel show suffers from Bigg Boss hangover
Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Ridhi Dogra show The 50 review
Men in red SUV chase family car, make obscene gesture; video emerges: ‘zero tolerance for this garbage'
Responding to the post, the Noida police shared photographs of the arrested accused
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Had Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal chosen football over tennis
Football didn’t fully leave Nadal and Alcaraz, demarcated by generations, bound by the same quest for tennis greatness and love for football. (X)
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
Under investor pressure, Oracle may cut 30,000 jobs to bankroll AI infrastructure: Report
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News