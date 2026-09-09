Alcaraz loses in US Open quarters as Shelton ends 18-match Grand Slam win streak

Battling physical duress, world No. 2 and defending US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz was knocked out of the tournament in a quarter-final defeat against home favourite Ben Shelton.

The No. 8-seeded Shelton overcame Alcaraz in an epic five-setter that extended well past midnight at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Tuesday night. Alcaraz, who was faced with an apparent wrist injury and had also appeared to vomit in a towel during the marathon contest that eventually lasted over four hours, managed to push the game to a decisive fifth set, forcing a 10-point tiebreak.

However, Shelton held his nerve as the match clock struck 4 hours and 28 minutes to draw the contest in his favour at 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7(7) at 3:33 am on Wednesday.