scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz downs Marin Cilic under pressure in late-night thriller at the US Open

Alcaraz's victory over the 15th-seeded Croatian ensured there will be a new men's Grand Slam champion on Sunday.

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz beat 2014 champion Marin Cilic 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Monday to set up a next generation quarter-final clash against Jannik Sinner.

After battling for three hours and 53 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation after sealing the contest on his first match point when Cilic’s return hit the net.

The sizeable crowd on the main showcourt gave the players a standing ovation with the clock striking 2.24 a.m., a couple of minutes short of the latest ever finish at the New York Grand Slam.

Alcaraz’s victory over the 15th-seeded Croatian ensured there will be a new men’s Grand Slam champion on Sunday and also kept the Spaniard in contention to become the youngest world number one when the ATP rankings are updated after the final.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

The third seed will next meet 21-year-old Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, for a maiden Grand Slam semi-final spot.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 12:59:30 pm
Next Story

Pallavi Purkayastha murder: Father moves Bombay High Court seeking death sentence for security guard

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

BJP vs TRS: ‘Liberation’ from Nizam, or ‘Integration’ with India?

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Germany remembers Israel’s 1972 Munich Games victims 50 years later
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 06: Latest News