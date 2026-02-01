The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma

Steeliness is the most eye-catching facet of 22-year-old’s evolution as he makes history with four-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the final

Written by: Namit Kumar
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 08:31 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

When Carlos Alcaraz left the Australian Open last year, the disappointment of losing to a half-fit Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, after capitulating in the face of the Serb’s wily, disruptive tactics, was palpable.

Twelve months have made a world of difference. As he defeated Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to become the youngest player in men’s tennis history to complete the career Grand Slam, traces of last year’s humbling have all but vanished. He possesses a whirring forehand, an elite return of serve, an incredible burst of athleticism and a deftness of touch and variety. Despite all those weapons, Alcaraz’s victorious, history-making run in Melbourne Park was proof that grit and determination have become just as synonymous with him as flash and exuberance.

He swatted aside the massively popular home favourite, Alex de Minaur, in three clinical sets in the quarterfinals. He sealed a sensational, unlikely come-from-behind victory in five sets over Alexander Zverev in the semifinal. It saw him overcome a cramping body thanks to a steady diet of pickle juice and intense self-belief.

ALSO READ | Quick comment: Novak Djokovic may have just missed his best chance to win 25th Grand Slam

Sunday’s final was a simmering potboiler. Djokovic had the crowd, eagerly willing him on to see him make more history, eating out of his hands. He was riding momentum and biding his time. The Serb is an expert in tactical tanking: he isolates the moments where giving his 100% is not worth it, conserving his energy for when it is. That is much of the reason why he plays so many marathon matches even into his 30s. Djokovic took the most important points into areas where he is most comfortable, and his opponents are not; carefully raising his game and transferring the pressure onto his opponent.

Alcaraz’s victorious, history-making run in Melbourne Park was proof that grit and determination have become just as synonymous with him as flash and exuberance. (PHOTO: AP) Alcaraz’s victorious, history-making run in Melbourne Park was proof that grit and determination have become just as synonymous with him as flash and exuberance. (PHOTO: AP)

Many players have tried and faltered when Djokovic takes these high-stakes occasions into these zones. Even Jannik Sinner – largely considered Alcaraz’s equal in the rising new generation, but whom the Spaniard has surpassed in stature over the last six months – could not outlast him in their semifinal on Friday.

But Alcaraz proved why his tremendous big-match temperament, to go with his newfound composure under pressure and clinicalness when required, has put him in a league of his own in men’s tennis at the moment.

On Sunday, in one of the most significant moments of his career, he took none of the bait. Staring down his all-time great opponent with laser-eyed focus and strategic heft, the 22-year-old blunted Djokovic this time around. He came up with his most reliable serving and did not let his level fall in the high-pressure environment of the crucial fourth set to lift his seventh Major title.

Story continues below this ad

That does not just see him complete the Grand Slam – winning each of the four Major titles at least once – but also surpass the haul of Stefan Edberg and Boris Becker and match the total of John McEnroe and Mats Wilander. His appetite for the big stage at the age of 22 is unparalleled. Even Rafael Nadal – in attendance to watch his countryman break his record on Sunday – and Bjorn Borg only had six Majors each by his age.

New coach, no problem

Alcaraz had drawn an unwanted amount of attention after breaking away from his childhood coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after the end of last season. Ferrero was seen as the guiding hand behind his generational talent, often fine-tuning his strategies for these sort of occasions. The Spaniard proved he can do just fine without him on Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP) Carlos Alcaraz react after winning his first-ever Australian Open title. (PHOTO: AP)

After losing the first set he made subtle improvements to his game. The serving improved drastically but so did baseline tactics. He moved ever-so-slightly behind while returning Djokovic’s second serves to get a closer read on it, and punished them for it. He took the advice of his new coach, Samuel Lopez, to apply more spin on his groundstrokes to send the ball out of Djokovic’s strike zone. He moved his opponent wider and wider with angled shots that opened up the court nicely for him.

AS IT HAPPENED | NOVAK DJOKOVIC VS CARLOS ALCARAZ AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2026 FINAL

Story continues below this ad

This was yet another step into the right direction for the Spaniard. He exchanged efficiency for extravagance just enough to do the right things often enough that it was Djokovic who crumbled on the other side of the net. How often has the Serb made more unforced errors than his opponent in a Major final?

“Nobody knows how hard I’ve been working to get this trophy. I just chased this moment so much,” Alcaraz said on court after his triumph, before praising his team. “The pre-season was a bit of a rollercoaster emotionally. We just did the right work, you were pushing me every day to do all the right things.”

He has put together a resume that is already seeing him compared to the greats of the game by the age of 22, but triumph in Melbourne will be sweeter, considering it was as gritty as it was excellent. Tennis’s favourite showman evolving into a ruthless winner is likely to make the competition shudder.

Namit Kumar
Namit Kumar

Namit Kumar is a Senior Sports Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. He is known for his versatile reporting across several major sports disciplines. Professional Profile Specializations: He covers a wide variety of sports including tennis, football, cricket, and motorsports. Focus: His writing often delves into the finer details and technical analysis of the sports he covers. Social Media: You can find him on X (formerly Twitter) at @namitkumar_17. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Namit’s recent work focuses heavily on international cricket series and domestic tournaments, as well as high-profile global tennis events: International Cricket (India vs South Africa Series): "Intelligence, skill, and heart: How Arshdeep Singh took out Reeza Hendricks" (Dec 15, 2025) — A detailed analysis of Arshdeep's tactical comeback in the T20I series. "How India's seamers froze South Africa in chilly Dharamshala" (Dec 14, 2025). "Why India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Shubman Gill losing form, is the start of a blunt headache" (Dec 12, 2025) — An analytical piece on the statistics and form of India's leadership duo. "Quinton de Kock dismantles Indian bowling combination with silent savagery" (Dec 11, 2025). Domestic Cricket (Ranji Trophy): "Ranji Trophy: J&K conquer Kotla and Delhi for first time" (Nov 11, 2025) — Reporting on the historic first win for Jammu & Kashmir over Delhi in the tournament's history. "What makes J&K pacer Auqib Nabi special" (Nov 8, 2025) — A profile on the pacer's accuracy and swing. "Unearthing the next Virat Kohli still a while away but Delhi's young batting talent full of promise" (Oct 24, 2025). Tennis and Golf: "Jannik Sinner's winter-time madness: How Italian refined his game to beat Alcaraz" (Nov 17, 2025) — A deep dive into Sinner’s technical improvements following his US Open loss. "Everyone's come to watch Rory McIlroy but keep an eye out for 'people's champion' Tommy Fleetwood" (Oct 17, 2025). Football Tactics: "Why are long throw-ins giving football defenders and lawmakers a headache?" (Nov 2, 2025) — An analytical piece on the evolving strategies surrounding throw-ins in modern football. Reporting Style Namit is active in covering the Delhi sports scene, providing detailed match reports for international cricket matches and Ranji Trophy fixtures at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He also provides on-the-ground reporting for happenings in the city, such as his recent coverage of the DP World India Championship golf event. Additionally, he actively writes on tennis, analysing matches and reporting on major events, especially during the Grand Slam tournaments. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score
Pakistan vs Australia 3rd T20I Match Today Live Cricket Score Updates
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
FIR in U'khand after mob protests against 'Mohammad Deepak' who stood up for elderly shopkeeper
In a video of the incident, Kumar confronts the mob and asks why others can name their shops Baba but not Ahmed
India’s top model started working at 12, became a Bollywood sensation, and then quietly left the industry
Kalpana Iyer-Mithun Da
As wedding rumours swirl, a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s love story, from Geetha Govindam to secret getaways
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marriage
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
'They're all pretty sharp': American software engineer shuts down viral post stereotyping Indian professionals as 'incompetent'
The user went on to describe an experience on a global implementation team
Djokovic vs Alcaraz LIVE Score, Australian Open Final 2026
Djokovic vs Alcaraz Live Score, Australian Open 2026 Final
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Pakistan have won the toss and chosen to bowl first
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
From 3-8 eggs for breakfast to steam and cold plunges, what a day in WHOOP billionaire founder Will Ahmed's life looks like
Will Ahmed WHOOP founder
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
Advertisement
Feb 01: Latest News