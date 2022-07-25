scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest top 5 player since Rafael Nadal, eighth youngest of all time

The Spaniard also became the youngest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since 1990 at the US Open last year, and the third-youngest Masters 1000 champion in Miami earlier this year

By: Express News Service |
July 25, 2022 7:47:16 pm
Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest top 5 player since Nadal. (Reuters)

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest player to reach the top five of the world rankings since Rafael Nadal on Monday. Despite narrowly losing the final of the Hamburg European Open 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-4 to Lorenzo Musetti, the Spaniard made a huge leap in the rankings.

Alcaraz is eighth on the all-time list since rankings have been computed. At the top of the list is Michael Chang, the youngest men’s Grand Slam winner of all time. The American won the 1989 French Open at the age of 17. Boris Becker and Mats Wilander, the only other two under-18 Major winners, are also on the list.

Also on the list are all-time greats like Bjorn Borg, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras, while Nadal is placed sixth. The 22-time Grand Slam champion reached the top five at 18, shortly before he won his first Major at the 2005 French Open.

Youngest Top 5 players

Michael Chang (USA) 17 years, 5 months
Boris Becker (GER) 17 years, 10 months
Andre Agassi (USA) 18 years, 2 months
Bjorn Borg (SWE) 18 years, 3 months
Mats Wilander (SWE) 18 years, 7 months
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 18 years, 11 months
Pete Sampras (USA) 19 years, 1 month
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 19 years, 2 months
Jimmy Arias (USA) 19 years, 7 months
Andrei Medvedev (UKR) 19 years, 8 months

Source: Ultimate Tennis Statistics

Alcaraz is undoubtedly the most exciting men’s player of the modern era. The Spaniard became the youngest Grand Slam quarterfinalist since 1990 at the US Open last year, and the third-youngest Masters 1000 champion in Miami earlier this year.

After defeating Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev back-to-back-to-back for the Madrid Open title, Alcaraz came into the French Open as one of the favourites, an unprecedented feat for a teenager at a time when the Majors are still dominated by Nadal and Djokovic.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...Premium
UPSC Key-July 25, 2022: Why you should read ‘Athletics and Sports’ or ‘Su...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...Premium
Road to 2024 | BJP’s plans for southern frontier: dial down on divi...
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?Premium
Explained: Why have Zomato’s shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

He will now be focusing on getting into rhythm ahead of the US Open in August, to make a landmark year – which has seen him win four titles and notch up eight top-10 wins – even better. With Djokovic’s participation in doubt due to his unvaccinated status, and Nadal and Zverev still reeling from injury, the 19-year-old will be fancying his chances in New York.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

‘Forced conversions’: Delhi HC tells BJP leader he has to show more than just apprehensions

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu school hostel, protests erupt

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Uddhav faction moves SC over Shinde group plea for Shiv Sena’s poll symbol

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids Church of South India premises over black money scam

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist
On his birth anniversary

The story of Jim Corbett, the remarkable hunter-naturalist

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
ICYMI

ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work

Premium
UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

UPSC Key-July 25: What to read and why for UPSC CSE

Premium
Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Wary of inviting BJP criticism, Telangana, Andhra govts go all out for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

What is SMS Bombing and how to stay safe from this form of harassment

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Neeraj Chopra
In pics | Neeraj Chopra wins silver in Worlds, scripts history again
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 25: Latest News