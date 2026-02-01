Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest man to complete career Grand Slam, Brief history, Complete list of career Grand Slam winners

The 22-year-old Spainard defeated Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 for his maiden Australian Open title and overall seventh Grand Slam.

By: Express News Service
3 min readFeb 1, 2026 08:17 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz react after winning his first-ever Australian Open title. (Credit: AP)
With his win against Novak Djokovic on Sunday at the 2026 Australian Open, the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam. He became only the ninth man to do so in the history of men’s tennis.

This was seventh overall Grand Slam for Alcaraz who has won two titles at French Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

Career Grand Slam in tennis is achieved when any player wins all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon) at once in their career.

Novak Djokovic has most career Grand Slams with thrice achieving the feat while Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Rafael Nadal have done it twice. The great Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Don Budge, Fred Prerry and Roy Emerson have achieved the feat only once with Alcaraz also joining the list now.

A brief history of Career Grand Slam

The history for the career Grand Slam is accounted from 1925 when French Open became an international tournament allowing players outside of France also participating in the tournament.

Fred Perry was the first men’s player to achieve the feat in 1935 followed by Don Budge in 1938. It took 24 years after that when Australian legend Rod Laver won the four titles in 1962 to complete his first career Grand Slam. He became the first tennis player to do the same in Open Era when he won all the four majors in the 1969 season.

Roy Emerson achieved the feat in 1964 but after that a wait of 25 years followed. In 1999, Andre Agassi won his last Grand Slam at the French Open completing his career Grand Slam and became the fifth player to achieve the feat.

It took another ten years for a men’s tennis player to achieve the feat after Roger Federer won his only French Open title in 2009 to complete the elusive set. He had won three Australian Open, five US Open and five Wimbeldon before winning his only French Open title.

The very next year in 2010, Rafael Nadal completed the feat winning US Open and Wimbeldon in the same season.

Alcaraz’s opponent today, Djokovic was the last addition to the list when he won the French Open in 2016. Djokovic has achieved the feat most number of times winning the top majors thrice.

While Novak Djokovic missed on his 25th Grand Slam, he holds the most number career Grand Slams. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Complete List of men’s Tennis Player with career Grand Slam

Player Total Slams Year Completed
Fred Perry 8 1935
Don Budge 6 1938
Rod Laver 11 1962
Roy Emerson 12 1964
Andre Agassi 8 1999
Roger Federer 20 2009
Rafael Nadal 22 2010
Novak Djokovic 24 2016
Carlos Alcaraz 7 2026

 

Feb 01: Latest News