Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest man to complete career Grand Slam, Brief history, Complete list of career Grand Slam winners

With his win against Novak Djokovic on Sunday at the 2026 Australian Open, the 22-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam. He became only the ninth man to do so in the history of men’s tennis.

This was seventh overall Grand Slam for Alcaraz who has won two titles at French Open, US Open and Wimbledon.

Career Grand Slam in tennis is achieved when any player wins all four majors (Australian Open, French Open, US Open, and Wimbledon) at once in their career.

Novak Djokovic has most career Grand Slams with thrice achieving the feat while Rod Laver, Roy Emerson and Rafael Nadal have done it twice. The great Roger Federer, Andre Agassi, Don Budge, Fred Prerry and Roy Emerson have achieved the feat only once with Alcaraz also joining the list now.