Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male player to complete the Career Slam on Sunday, defeating Novak Djokovic in four sets to clinch his maiden Australian Open title. The 22-year-old said that he would honour the victory by having a kangaroo tattoo, possibly on either of his calves.

“I already know it’s going to be a kangaroo. I just don’t know the place. I’m just thinking about the leg, but I don’t know which calf, whether it will be the right or left one,” the Spaniard said at the press conference after the final on Sunday.

The Australian Open triumph was Alcaraz’s first major win since he split with Juan Carlos Ferrero in December. The 22-year-old said that he had no extra motivation to prove that he could win a slam without his help.