Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’

Carlos Alcaraz said that he would honour the victory by having a kangaroo tattoo, possibly on either of his calves.

By: Express News Service
3 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 01:17 PM IST
Alcaraz admitted that he was motivated to lose as few matches as he possibly could and now aimed to win Masters 1000 title. (AP Photo)
Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest male player to complete the Career Slam on Sunday, defeating Novak Djokovic in four sets to clinch his maiden Australian Open title. The 22-year-old said that he would honour the victory by having a kangaroo tattoo, possibly on either of his calves.

“I already know it’s going to be a kangaroo. I just don’t know the place. I’m just thinking about the leg, but I don’t know which calf, whether it will be the right or left one,” the Spaniard said at the press conference after the final on Sunday.

The Australian Open triumph was Alcaraz’s first major win since he split with Juan Carlos Ferrero in December. The 22-year-old said that he had no extra motivation to prove that he could win a slam without his help.

“Not really, to be honest… I didn’t think about those people that had doubts about it. I came here playing for myself and playing for my team. I’m just happy to prove all the people were wrong,” Alcaraz said.

The Spaniard also opened up about the final moments before sealing the win, admitting that he was nervous and even ‘shaking’ before serving.

“Before the last point … a lot of things came to my mind, to be honest,” Alcaraz said. “I was really nervous, I was shaking almost. So once I saw the ball go out, I was like ‘alright, I made it.’ It was a great feeling, thinking about my family and my team as well,” he added.

Alcaraz admitted that he was motivated to lose as few matches as he possibly could and now aimed to win Masters 1000 titles, moving forward.

“I hate to lose, so that’s my motivation. Trying to lose as less as I can. Yeah, there are some tournaments that I really wanted to win at least once. A few Masters 1000 I just really wanted to complete all the Masters 1000, trying to win each one at least once.”

“Obviously the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup is a goal as well. I really wanted to achieve that for my country, for Spain. I set up some other goals for the season and I will try to be ready for, or to try to get those goals,” the Spaniard added.

 

Carlos Alcaraz completes Career Slam and plans kangaroo tattoo: ‘I was shaking’
