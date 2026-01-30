Carlos Alcaraz reaches his first Australian Open final after winning record semi-final against Alexander Zverev

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the Australian Open final for the first time in his career after beating German third seed Alexander Zverev in an epic semi-final that lasted 5 hours 27 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. In a match in which momentum swung one way and another, Alcaraz prevailed 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5. Alcaraz, 22, is looking to become the youngest male player to win a Career Grand Slam and will face either his rival Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam winner Novaj Djokovic in the final.
