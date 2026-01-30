Carlos Alcaraz reaches his first Australian Open final after winning record semi-final against Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz beat Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 in a record semi-final at the Australian Open that lasted a whopping five hours and 27 minutes.

By: Sports Desk
1 min readJan 30, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Carlos Alcaraz was stricken with what looked like cramps halfway through the match which brought Zverev into it. (AP Photo)Carlos Alcaraz was stricken with what looked like cramps halfway through the match which brought Zverev into it. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz reached the Australian Open final for the first time in his career after beating German third seed Alexander Zverev in an epic semi-final that lasted 5 hours 27 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena. In a match in which momentum swung one way and another, Alcaraz prevailed 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5. Alcaraz, 22, is looking to become the youngest male player to win a Career Grand Slam and will face either his rival Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam winner Novaj Djokovic in the final.

To be updated…

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar's recovery going as per plan as he's expected to play a part at least from Super 8s stage
Sundar

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
No beef tallow or lard in Tirupati laddu: CBI reveals how ‘synthetic’ material was used to mimic ghee
Tirupati
‘Act was never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
mardaani 3 review
Daldal review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Why Gandhi and Ambedkar clashed: From separate electorates to Hinduism
Gandhi Ambedkar
Malaika Arora opens up about living in the present, calls Arjun Kapoor 'somebody who is so very important to me'; psychotherapist weighs in
Malaika Arora on Arjun Kapoor
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News