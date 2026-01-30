What is the 88-year-old record that Carlos Alcaraz will aim to beat in the Australian Open final on Sunday?

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts during his semifinal match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

When Carlos Alcaraz contests his first ever Australian Open final on Sunday, he would love to go all the way, to erase a record dating back to 1938.

Walking onto Rod Laver Arena, he will not just want to win at Melbourne where he never had before, but to claim his place amongst the mightiest legends of the greats, one from 88 years ago.

At 22, Alcaraz is attempting to become the youngest man in history to complete a career grand slam — eclipsing a record set by Don Budge from near 90 years ago.

Asked what that frontier would mean to his charge on a title he has never made finals for, Alcaraz joked, “Well, thank you for putting so much pressure on me right now,” he said during his on-court interview with his wide grin, alerted to history within his grasp.