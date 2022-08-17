‘Can’t believe I just played Serena Williams’: Emma Raducanu after destroying 23-time Grand Slam champion at Cincinnati Masters

Updated: August 17, 2022 10:23:23 am
The second stop on Serena Williams’ farewell tour was a short one.
The 40-year-old Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night.
Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament.
The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open tuneup for Williams, and the next time she takes the court will be at Flushing Meadows. She lost to Belinda Bencic in straight sets last week in Toronto.
A day before the announcement, Williams beat Nuria Parrizas-Diaz for her first match win since the 2021 French Open.
Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, most recently in 2017 at the Australian Open, when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia. She said wanting to expand her family was a big reason she plans to step away.
Raducanu, ranked No. 19 in the world, was sharp as she dispatched Williams — and quieted the vocally pro-Williams crowd — in 1 hour, 5 minutes.
“I can’t believe I just played Serena Williams,” the 19-year-old Raducanu said. “It’s something that I think I’m really fortunate to have been able to do, and for our careers to have crossed when there’s such a big (age) gap and watching her growing up, it was an amazing experience to just play her.”
Williams did not speak to reporters after the match.
❤️❤️❤️#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/kLGHXXISHb
— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 17, 2022
Fans cheered heartily when Williams was introduced, and again when she won her first point on a Raducanu error in the second game. Williams yelled in frustration when she double-faulted and screamed even louder and pumped her fist when she won the third game of the first set.
“I just knew how important every single point was because you let up a little bit, yeah, she’s going to be all over you,” Raducanu said. “She’s just such a legend.” Down 2-0 in the first set, she fought back within 4-3 and then 5-4, but Raducanu closed out the set at love. Raducanu rolled from there, with Williams looking frustrated and even resigned near the end.
Williams was sidelined for a year by a torn hamstring suffered last year at Wimbledon, and her late-career injuries have contributed to inconsistency on the court.
The players thrilled the crowd with an exciting rally in the fifth game of the second set, won by Williams with a forehand volley. But she double-faulted on the next point on the way to being broken.
She briskly left the court after the match, waving to the crowd as she exited.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I think that the crowd was pretty electric,” Raducanu said. “The stadium was really packed, and even if they were cheering for Serena … I was prepared for that.” Raducanu, who faces veteran Victoria Azarenka in Wednesday’s second round, has not won a title since her out-of-nowhere triumph at the US Open last year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 final answer key released; how to download
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather
Rupee rises 44 paise to 79.30 against US dollar in early trade
‘Can’t believe I just played Serena Williams’: Emma Raducanu after destroying 23-time Grand Slam champion at Cincinnati Masters
JNU CUET PG 2022: We are appealing govt to change MCQ format of the entrance test, says JNU Vice-Chancellor
Should kids wear sunscreen? A dermatologist answers
Ludhiana: Man kills 8-year-old son, attempts suicide
Anurag Kashyap poses with his ‘two pillars’, ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, daughter Aaliyah calls the photo ‘iconic’
Xavier Prof speaks up: It was a witch trial, I was slutshamed for my Insta pictures
Moga cop dies after weapon goes off while cleaning
Lumpy skin disease: Union minister Rupala assures help to Punjab, Haryana
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex climbs over 100 points in early deals, Nifty above 17,850-mark