Can unlock potential only by understanding work ethic: Roger Federer warns Nick Kyrgios

Reigning Shanghai Champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer sounded a note of caution for Nick Kyrgios, saying that the Australian cannot unlock his full potential till he understands work ethic.

The 23-year-old Kyrgios on Monday made exit from the Shanghai Masters in a suprise first-round loss after an argument with the chair umpire who suggested his efforts were ‘borderline.’

Federer was quoted by AFP as saying, “I think it’s really up to him where he wants to go and what his potential really holds. We don’t really know and I don’t think he really knows exactly what his potential is. And only through understanding work ethic and scheduling and whatever it might be, creating the right team around himself, only then can you unlock the potential really.”

“But there is still a process in place that he needs to do like any other player needs to go through in order to be successful,” he added.

Australian doubles great Todd Woodbridge, meanwhile, told Melbourne Age, “Nick plays his best tennis when he’s fresh, when he’s enjoying himself and he’s engaged. When he has to go somewhere and that isn’t the case, we see him a little jaded and we see him play the way that he did… Scheduling is huge for him. He gets tired and then it’s regrettable for him.”

Even though Kyrgios has not reacted to Federer’s comments, he had said on a previous occassion, “I think we’re two very different characters. But I think, you know, just the way he goes about things, I could take a leaf out of his book.”

