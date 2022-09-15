‘Can I be your Tennis ball’: Watch Jamie Foxx sings for Serena Williams

Serena Williams tennis career had seemingly come to an end when she lost last week when she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in her final US Open.

Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and had earlier said that she wanted to grow her family and pursue business interests.

She was showered with tributes from celebrities, fellow competitors and fans.

Hollywood superstar Jamie Foxx, too shared a video on his Instagram on Serena’s retirement. In the video, the Oscar-winning star can be seen singing a song for Serena titled ‘Can I be your Tennis ball.’

Actor Jamie Foxx hosted the ESPY awards in 2003 and sang a song for then a young sensation Serena Williams.

Here goes the lyrics of the song:

“Can I be your tennis ball (tennis ball, tennis ball)

You can smack me up against the wall babe

Do it slow or do it fast

Can I fit inside your….bag babe

Some men wanna be J-Lo’s thong

Beyonce seeing Jay-Z, ain’t that wrong

(It just don’t look right does it i’m just)

I’m tired of that Ashanti song

Baby can you put me on let me be your tennis ball

We can go

15-love

30-40 love

Advantage you

Til’ we get to

Deuce babe

In your black Puma suit

I just wanna I just I just

(cut it cut it cut it)

Can I be your tennis ball?”