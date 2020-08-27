Legendary tennis pair Bryan brothers announce retirement

Identical twin brothers Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan made the chest-bump their signature celebration over a career spanning three decades. (File Photo/Reuters)

The Bryan brothers, tennis’s most successful doubles pair, have announced retirement, effective immediately. Identical twins Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan, now 42, are leaving the sport in the same way they had won tournament after tournament in a decade spanning three decades — together.

The Bryans were not on the entry list for the US Open released last week.

The Bryans leave the game as the most accomplished team in doubles history. They captured an Open Era record 119 trophies in 26 seasons, including all four Grand Slams, all nine ATP Masters 1000s and the Olympic gold medal.

They first ascended to No. 1 in the ATP Doubles Rankings on 8 September 2003. They spent a total of 438 weeks at the top and ended 10 seasons as the No. 1 team [2003, 2005-07, 2009-2014].

They finish their legendary careers with a 1,108-359 team win-loss record.

No other men’s doubles pair comes close to the numbers scripted by the Bryans. Australians Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde are a distant second in the Open era with 11 Grand Slam titles and 61 tour titles.

