Thursday, August 16, 2018
British tennis body to vote against controversial Davis Cup reform

The LTA said on Wednesday that while they remain supportive of the ITF, it is "unable to support their proposed Davis Cup reforms at this time."

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 16, 2018 5:55:24 pm
If approved, 18 nations would play in a weeklong, World Cup-style event at the end of the year. (Source: AP File)
Great Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association is set to vote against reforms proposed by the International Tennis Federation that would bring drastic changes in the Davis Cup. The changes would condense the year-long tournament into a two-week event and could see fewer players taking part. The LTA said on Wednesday that while they remain supportive of the ITF, it is “unable to support their proposed Davis Cup reforms at this time, and will oppose the resolution at the ITF AGM tomorrow”.

The decision as to whether the changes proposed by ITF chief David Haggerty can be implemented will be made on the basis of a vote that would take place at the ITF AGM on Thursday. For it to be passed, two thirds of the 147 member nations will have to vote in favour. Britain is one of the four countries that hold more power and their decision to not vote for the reforms will be a major blow for those backing the move.

Unlike current Davis Cup ties, which comprise four singles and one doubles, ties would feature only two singles and a doubles clash. The singles clashes would include best-of-three matches, as opposed to the best-of-five. The tournament will be played in one neutral venue, instead of the current format in which it is played all over the world and the final in one of the two participating countries.

