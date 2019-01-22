Brett Lee, Li Na, Mary Pierce attend Australian Open on Tuesday

Among other stars, former cricketer Brett Lee and former tennis stars Li Na and Mary Pierce were present at the Australian Open on Tuesday as the tournament went into the quarterfinals.

Brett Lee thanked the organisers of Australian Open on Tuesday for inviting him, saying, “Had the pleasure of watching the 20 year old superstar @StefTsitsipas win today ! Congratulations on your victory. Thanks so much to Tennis Australia and Mark Philippoussis for looking after us. #AusOpen”

Li Na, who was the first tennis player born in Asia to win a Grand Slam singles title, was joined by Mary Pierce and Yevgeny Kafelnikov in the hall’s Class of 2019, which was announced Monday at the Australian Open. All three won a pair of major titles – one at Melbourne Park and the other at Roland Garros.

“I’m incredibly honored to become a Hall of Famer,” Li Na said in a statement. “I love tennis and am grateful for all the opportunity it has provided me. I have loved seeing the sport grow in China and I’m proud to be part of that history. To have my career and China’s growing tennis history be recognized at the International Tennis Hall of Fame is a great honor and I’m humbled and grateful. I look forward to the celebration in Newport this year and to becoming a Hall of Famer.”

Meanwhile Pierce, who is a former world No. 3 in singles and doubles, said “To be recognized alongside some of the most accomplished, inspiring people in our sport is a huge honor. It’s humbling and gratifying, and I’m thrilled to become part of the International Tennis Hall of Fame.”