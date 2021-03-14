Brazilian Pigossi to face Zakarlyuk of Ukraine in 25k Women’s ITF finals

The $25,000 Women’s ITF Championships finals in Pune will have Brazilian player Laura Piggosi take on Marianna Zakarlyuk of Ukraine on the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts. It will be their third run-in in the ITF circuit after edging out their opponents in the semi-final rounds on Saturday.

The first semi-final was a one-sided affair as WTA ranked 377 Piggosi defeated sixth seeded Emily Webley-Smith of Great Britain 6-1, 6-1 in a match lasting just over an hour. Meanwhile, the second semi-final match was no short of a match to behold as Romania’s Miriam Bianca Bulgaru ceased the first set in a matter of minutes into the game.

“It was a tough and difficult match as she was not giving up at all. I knew if I had to win, it was up to me. I knew she was not going to give me any free points and I wanted to keep the points short….But she is a very good player and she kept fighting till the last point,” said Zakarlyuk post the match. After a nip-and-tuck match with Bulgaru, Zakarlyuk won (5)6-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Talking about being in the ITF finals with Pigossi, Zakarlyuk said, “I have played with Laura a couple of times, once I lost and the second time I won. She is in very good shape and she did not have any difficult matches here. Even in today’s match, she won 6-1,6-1. I think she is fresh but I will try to do my best. It will be a good final and I look forward to enjoying it. It is a great feeling, as you always want to be the last player on the last day that is the finals. But it is also sad because now as the courts are emptier with no players,” she said.